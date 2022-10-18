Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Urfi Javed reacts after Jaya Bachchan tells pap 'I hope you fall', says 'People won't respect you...'

Urfi Javed slammed Jaya Bachchan for being rude to pap and saying 'I hope you double and fall'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 08:36 PM IST

Urfi Javed reacts after Jaya Bachchan tells pap 'I hope you fall', says 'People won't respect you...'
Credit: Urfi Javed- Jaya Bachchan fanpage/Instagram

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan recently made headlines after she told a pap ‘I Hope you double and fall’. The video of the same went viral on social media and netizens slammed the actress-turned-politician for being so arrogant.

Now, television actress Urfi Javed reacted to the video and said, “Did she just say 'I hope you double and fall'. Please let's not be like her, let's hope all of us only rise. Be it the one behind the camera or in front. People won't respect you because you're elder to them or more powerful, they'll respect you if you're nice to them.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

In another Instagram story, she wrote, “Trust me sometimes I hate it too that I’m so opinionated, I wanna control but dayum this mouth. I know I’m ruining my work opportunities by speaking up but yar chup nahi raha jata. I feel when you’re quiet on matters that don’t bother you, it shows how entitled you are. Apne ghar paani bikli aati hai, toh jinke ghar nahi aati unke liye hum kyu bole! Yeh wo waali baat lagti hai mujhe! I know all human beings can never be at equal level but at least we all can get equal opportunities to grow-for that we all need to raise our voices.”

Meanwhile, On Monday, October 17, the actress shared a behind-the-sets video from the song's shoot in which she is seen falling off the swing accidentally and the entire crew rushing towards her for helping her. She penned a hilarious caption for her clip which read, "Ye toh sach ka Haye Haye ho Gaya tha!".

The recreated track has been composed by Gourov Dasgupta, written by Rajesh Manthan, and sung by Shruti Rane for Saregama Music. The song video has spread like wildfire on social media, which is described on YouTube as, "Internet sensation Uorfi Javed sizzles in a never seen before avatar in 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori''.

READ | Bigg Boss 16: Urfi Javed slams makers after Sajid Khan enters Salman Khan's show, says 'it's just disgraceful'

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Rajpath is now Kartavya Path: PM Modi to unveil Rs 13,000-crore Central Vista Avenue tomorrow; see pics
Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks to remain shut for 13 days next month, check state-wise list
Viral photos that sparked BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SL vs UAE: Spinner Karthik Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 WC 2022, Sri Lanka collapse at 117/5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.