Urfi Javed reacts after Jaya Bachchan tells pap 'I hope you fall', says 'People won't respect you...'

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan recently made headlines after she told a pap ‘I Hope you double and fall’. The video of the same went viral on social media and netizens slammed the actress-turned-politician for being so arrogant.

Now, television actress Urfi Javed reacted to the video and said, “Did she just say 'I hope you double and fall'. Please let's not be like her, let's hope all of us only rise. Be it the one behind the camera or in front. People won't respect you because you're elder to them or more powerful, they'll respect you if you're nice to them.”

In another Instagram story, she wrote, “Trust me sometimes I hate it too that I’m so opinionated, I wanna control but dayum this mouth. I know I’m ruining my work opportunities by speaking up but yar chup nahi raha jata. I feel when you’re quiet on matters that don’t bother you, it shows how entitled you are. Apne ghar paani bikli aati hai, toh jinke ghar nahi aati unke liye hum kyu bole! Yeh wo waali baat lagti hai mujhe! I know all human beings can never be at equal level but at least we all can get equal opportunities to grow-for that we all need to raise our voices.”

Meanwhile, On Monday, October 17, the actress shared a behind-the-sets video from the song's shoot in which she is seen falling off the swing accidentally and the entire crew rushing towards her for helping her. She penned a hilarious caption for her clip which read, "Ye toh sach ka Haye Haye ho Gaya tha!".

The recreated track has been composed by Gourov Dasgupta, written by Rajesh Manthan, and sung by Shruti Rane for Saregama Music. The song video has spread like wildfire on social media, which is described on YouTube as, "Internet sensation Uorfi Javed sizzles in a never seen before avatar in 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori''.

