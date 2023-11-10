Headlines

This popular actor failed as hero in Bollywood, starred in India's first daily soap, almost decided to quit until...

Meet daughter of billionaire with Rs 25,810 crore net worth, she works in Rs 34,653 crore company as...

Manoj Muntashir accepts he 'did a big mistake' with Adipurush, says 'main dusra...'

DNA TV Show: Uncovering mafia of ‘fake’ Diwali sweets that can poison your family

Israel-Hamas conflict: India calls for 'immediate and unconditional' release of hostages

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This popular actor failed as hero in Bollywood, starred in India's first daily soap, almost decided to quit until...

DNA TV Show: Uncovering mafia of ‘fake’ Diwali sweets that can poison your family

This singer performed at night clubs, was thrown out of classes, Shashi Kapoor changed her life, became Bollywood queen

Cricketers who have played for 2 countries

7 foods to eat while detoxing

10 plants to buy on dhanteras

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

This popular actor failed as hero in Bollywood, starred in India's first daily soap, almost decided to quit until...

Manoj Muntashir accepts he 'did a big mistake' with Adipurush, says 'main dusra...'

This singer performed at night clubs, was thrown out of classes, Shashi Kapoor changed her life, became Bollywood queen

HomeTelevision

Television

This popular actor failed as hero in Bollywood, starred in India's first daily soap, almost decided to quit until...

This veteran funnyman, well-known for his impeccable comic timing, wasn't always inclined towards acting.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 01:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Every actor works hard to achieve stardom. Some get it in an early stage. Some struggle for years to earn it. Today we are talking about an actor who aimed to become a movie star, but he failed despite multiple attempts. With his never-give-up attitude, this actor ventured into television and became a TV superstar. We are not talking about Ronit Roy, but funnyman Aasif Sheikh. 

Aasif Sheikh wasn't inclined towards acting

Aasif was born in Delhi on November 11, 1964. Aasif hails from a Muslim family. He did his schooling at St Anthony School, Delhi, and got graduated from Khalsa College, Delhi. Aasif doesn't come from a filmy background, and his parents wanted him to concentrate on his studies so that he could manage to get a decent job. Even Aasif aimed for the same, and he wasn't inclined towards acting. 

How Aasif Sheikh got bitten by the acting bug 

During his college days, Aasif's friends were a part of a theatre group. Aasif got attracted towards the world of acting just by observing his friends. As a result, Aasif joined the theatre group and did several plays. 

Aasif Sheikh got a golden opportunity to kickstart his acting career

In 1984, India's first daily soap, Hum Log, was in the pre-production stage. Auditions for the show were happening in Delhi. Aasif tried his luck, auditioned for the series, and got selected. So, that's how Aasif got a chance to play the important character of Prince Ajay Singh in Hum Log. 

Hum Log's success didn't help Aasif Sheikh

Aasif wished to become a movie star. Thus, Aasif came to Mumbai, hoping that after Hum Log's success, he would easily find opportunities in Bollywood. However, Aasif soon realised that he would have to struggle. Despite being part of a superhit comedy show, Aasif failed to bag a movie. He tried his luck in television as well, but Aasif faced disappointment. Soon, Aasif ran out of patience and money. Aasif almost decided to go back to Delhi, but then...

The one lucky break Aasif waited for

Producer-duo Mirza Brothers offered the main lead part to Aasif in the romantic drama Rama O Rama (1988). Aasif debut movie failed miserably, but he managed to sign a few other films such as Qayamat Ki Raat, Muqaddar Ka Badshah, Pyaar Ka Saudagar, and Yaara Dildaara. All of these movies didn't leave a significant mark at the box office. However, a song from Yaara Dildaara gained immense popularity. 

Here's the song

Why Aasif Sheikh's Bollywood career didn't take off? 

As a lead, Aasif faced strong competition with his contemporaries, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Owing to a poor box office track record, Aasif was not getting films. To survive in the industry Aasif started taking up supporting roles in the films. He also played villains in a few movies, including Karan Arjun and Haseena Mann Jayegi.

How Aasif got a second chance as an actor

Aasif was keeping himself busy, but he wasn't truly satisfied with his career. Thus, Aasif returned to television and did a couple of shows. In 1999, Aasif got his breakthrough with the popular television sitcom Yes Boss. This series was an instant success, and there was no looking back for him. 

Aasif Sheikh earned superstardom through TV

After the success of Yes Boss, Aasif prioritised TV over films. There was a phase when Aasif was out of work. But after Yes Boss, he got several offers from TV.  In 2015, Aasif Sheikh starred in one of the most successful comedy shows which gave him a new lease as an actor. Yes, we are talking about Vibhuti Narayan from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. He was even seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

Aasif Sheikh's personal life

In 1989, Aasif got married to Zeba Sheikh and they have two kids, a son, Alyjah Iman and a daughter, Mariyam. Today, Aasif is happy with his life, and he loves to make others smile. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Piyush: A Visionary Product Manager Empowering Small Businesses and Driving Innovation in Payments

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man was not born in India, know other surprising facts about Reliance Industries owner

Dhanteras 2023 Date, Shubh Muhurat: What is the best time to buy gold, silver this year?

'I was so pained and horrified...': When Sanjay Khan refuted allegations of slapping Zeenat Aman, called it 'PR attack'

Explained: What is artificial rain and the science behind it?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE