This popular actor failed as hero in Bollywood, starred in India's first daily soap, almost decided to quit until...

This veteran funnyman, well-known for his impeccable comic timing, wasn't always inclined towards acting.

Every actor works hard to achieve stardom. Some get it in an early stage. Some struggle for years to earn it. Today we are talking about an actor who aimed to become a movie star, but he failed despite multiple attempts. With his never-give-up attitude, this actor ventured into television and became a TV superstar. We are not talking about Ronit Roy, but funnyman Aasif Sheikh.

Aasif Sheikh wasn't inclined towards acting

Aasif was born in Delhi on November 11, 1964. Aasif hails from a Muslim family. He did his schooling at St Anthony School, Delhi, and got graduated from Khalsa College, Delhi. Aasif doesn't come from a filmy background, and his parents wanted him to concentrate on his studies so that he could manage to get a decent job. Even Aasif aimed for the same, and he wasn't inclined towards acting.

How Aasif Sheikh got bitten by the acting bug

During his college days, Aasif's friends were a part of a theatre group. Aasif got attracted towards the world of acting just by observing his friends. As a result, Aasif joined the theatre group and did several plays.

Aasif Sheikh got a golden opportunity to kickstart his acting career

In 1984, India's first daily soap, Hum Log, was in the pre-production stage. Auditions for the show were happening in Delhi. Aasif tried his luck, auditioned for the series, and got selected. So, that's how Aasif got a chance to play the important character of Prince Ajay Singh in Hum Log.

Hum Log's success didn't help Aasif Sheikh

Aasif wished to become a movie star. Thus, Aasif came to Mumbai, hoping that after Hum Log's success, he would easily find opportunities in Bollywood. However, Aasif soon realised that he would have to struggle. Despite being part of a superhit comedy show, Aasif failed to bag a movie. He tried his luck in television as well, but Aasif faced disappointment. Soon, Aasif ran out of patience and money. Aasif almost decided to go back to Delhi, but then...

The one lucky break Aasif waited for

Producer-duo Mirza Brothers offered the main lead part to Aasif in the romantic drama Rama O Rama (1988). Aasif debut movie failed miserably, but he managed to sign a few other films such as Qayamat Ki Raat, Muqaddar Ka Badshah, Pyaar Ka Saudagar, and Yaara Dildaara. All of these movies didn't leave a significant mark at the box office. However, a song from Yaara Dildaara gained immense popularity.

Why Aasif Sheikh's Bollywood career didn't take off?

As a lead, Aasif faced strong competition with his contemporaries, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Owing to a poor box office track record, Aasif was not getting films. To survive in the industry Aasif started taking up supporting roles in the films. He also played villains in a few movies, including Karan Arjun and Haseena Mann Jayegi.

How Aasif got a second chance as an actor

Aasif was keeping himself busy, but he wasn't truly satisfied with his career. Thus, Aasif returned to television and did a couple of shows. In 1999, Aasif got his breakthrough with the popular television sitcom Yes Boss. This series was an instant success, and there was no looking back for him.

Aasif Sheikh earned superstardom through TV

After the success of Yes Boss, Aasif prioritised TV over films. There was a phase when Aasif was out of work. But after Yes Boss, he got several offers from TV. In 2015, Aasif Sheikh starred in one of the most successful comedy shows which gave him a new lease as an actor. Yes, we are talking about Vibhuti Narayan from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. He was even seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Aasif Sheikh's personal life

In 1989, Aasif got married to Zeba Sheikh and they have two kids, a son, Alyjah Iman and a daughter, Mariyam. Today, Aasif is happy with his life, and he loves to make others smile.