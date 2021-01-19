'The Kapil Sharma Show': Krushna Abhishek-Kiku Sharda respond to reports of rift between them

The rift between comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek and his uncle, actor Govinda is no secret. And so, many of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' artists, who have their own segments in the popular comedy-talk show, can't help but take a dig at the Krushna-Govinda spat time and again.

In a recent episode on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' when Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan made an appearance to promote their film 'Coolie No 1', comedian Kiku Sharda cleverly took a jibe at the Krushna-Govinda fall out.

During one of the segments on the show, when Kiku and Krushna were impersonating Dharmendra and Sunny Deol's characters from Dharam Veer and Jeet respectively, Krushna reprimanded Kiku for something he said as part of his sketch. Krushna said, "Chee chee aisi baat nahi karte (Don't talk like this)."

To this, Kiku replied, "Chi Chi to aapse baat nahi karte (Govinda doesn't even talk to you)." For the unversed, Govinda is fondly called Chi Chi.

Soon after this there were reports that there was a rift between Krushna and Kiku after the latter took a dig at Krushna's personal equation with Govinda on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

However, Krushna, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, has rubbished such reports.

He said, "There is no fight between me and Kiku. These are all just rumours. I love him, and I absolutely love working with him."

Kiku too maintained that there wasn't any animosity between the two. "“There is no fight at all, it’s a part of the script yaar," Kiku said.

"He's a dear friend, and a talented boy. I enjoy working with him," he added.

Earlier, in an interview with Tellychakkar too Kiku had said that everything was part of the script. He had added, "I am genuinely fond of Krushna and don’t mean to hurt him in any way."