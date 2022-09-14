Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Producer Asit Modi discloses why Disha Vakani will never return as Dayaben

Disha Vakani as Dayaben in TMKOC/File photo

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, abbreviated as TMKOC, is one of the most popular shows on Indian national television featuring talented actors such as Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, and Sachin Shroff who has recently joined the show as the titular character Taarak Mehta replacing Shailesh Lodha.

Disha Vakani portrayed Dayaben, Jethalal's wife in the sitcom for almost ten years from 2008 to 2017. The producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed earlier this year that the team is doing auditions to find a new actress to play the character of Dayaben as Disha will not be returning to the show.

Now, in a recent interview, Modi has opened up on Disha's exit and said that she will never return as Dayaben due to her family commitments. "Daya bhabhi is a character audience is unable to forget. People feel its absence. Disha Vakani, I respect her...covid ke time I waited, I'm waiting even today and pray to God for her to return", he said as per a Pinkvilla report.

As per the report, he further continued, "But she has a family and has her responsibilities towards them. Like audience, I am also waiting. Try to understand Disha's point as well..she too had the hunger of doing this but after marriage, they have a separate life and responsibilities."



READ | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal opens up on Disha Vakani's exit

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running daily sitcom on Indian television and its huge popularity continues to rise with each episode. The sitcom recently entered its 15th year with over 3,300 episodes. As so many actors have recently left the show, there are rumours that Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu, has also said goodbye to TMKOC.

Set in Mumbai's Gokuldham Society, it is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, written by the late Indian columnist, humourist, and playwright Taarak Mehta. The show's success is often attributed to its close connection with Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters.