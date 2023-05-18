Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Monika Bhadoriya claims she was tortured by Asit Modi: ‘Kutte jaisa treat karte hain’

TMKOC's Monika Bhadoriya claims she was tortured by Asit Modi

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, recently grabbed headlines when one of the actors from the show, Jennifer Mistry, accused him of sexual harassment. Now, another actor from the show, Monika Bhadoriya alleged torture with her on the sets.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Monika Bhadoriya popularly known for playing the role of Bawri in the show alleged that the producer didn’t pay her dues of 3 months after she left the show in 2019. The actress said, “I have fought for my money for over a year. Unhone har artist ka paisa rok rakha hai - whether it was Raj (Anadkat), Gurucharan (Singh) Bhai - sirf torture karne ke liye. Unke paas paise ki kami nahi hai.”

The actress further recalled the days when her late mother was undergoing cancer treatment and the makers remained unsupportive and said, “I would spend the night at the hospital and they would call me early in the morning for a shoot. Even if I would say I am not in the right state of mind, they would force me to come. The worst part was that even after coming on shoot, I would wait, mera kuch kaam hi nahi hota tha (there was no work for me to do).”

She further elaborated, “I was in a trauma but he only called me seven days after my mother’s death, asking me to report on the set. When I said I wasn’t in condition, his team said, ‘Hum aapko paisa de rahe hai, hum jab chahe aap ko khada hona padega chahe aap ki Mummy admit ho ya koi (we are giving you money, you have to come to the set whenever asked, even if your mom is hospitalised or someone else).’ I went to the set because I had no option and I would just cry every day. Upar se unka torture and misbehave bhi karte the (they even use to torture and misbehave). They would call me on the set an hour before the call time. Itni gundagardi hai unke set pe. He (Asit) says ‘I’m a God’”

Monika Bhadoriya further claimed of the producer Asit Modi’s attitude because of which no cast memeber well out against him. The actress said, “Jo show mein hai wo bolenge bhi nahi 9those who are in the show won't speak up). He even made me sign a contract to not speak ill about them in the media. Jennifer (Mistry Bansiwal, actor) ji ne bhi baat nahi ki when others left the show(Jennifer also didn't speak up when others left the show). Jab unke saath jeezein hui toh wo boli. Sabko apni job bachana hai. Jitna torture unhone kiya hai kisi ne nahi kiya hai (when things happened with her, then she spoke up. Everyone wants to save their job. The amount of torture he has done, nobody has ever done).”

She further alleged that show's executive producer Sohil Ramani even abused Nattu Kaka and said, “They had promised me to hike my fee after six months, but they never did. Wo paise ki beimaani karti hai. Sach mein wo kutte ki jaisa treat karte hain (truly, they treat us like dogs). Unhone mere saath bohot ganda behave kiya hai (he behaved in a very ill manner with me). And their EP Sohil Ramani is the worst. Bohot badtameez hai wo (he is very ill-mannered. Unhone toh Natttu kaka ko bhi abuse kiya tha (he even abused Nattu kaka).”

Though Sohail Ramani and Asit Modi have not commented on the allegations yet, this is not the first time the show landed in controversy. Earlier Shailesh Lodha filed a case against the makers due to non-payment of dues and recently, Jennifer Mistry accused Asit Modi of sexual harassment.