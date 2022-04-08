Shehnaaz Gill performs Giddha, charms netizens with her performance - watch viral video

Shehnaaz Gill has won millions of hearts and the major reason behind winning everyone is her down-to-earth nature, maintaining a 'real' attitude, and staying connected to the roots. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is a true-blue Punjaban, and she has proved it again. Shehnaaz has taken the internet by storm, as she got captured dancing to the traditional folk dance Giddha in her 'pind.' In the video, Shehnaaz charms like a perfect Punjaban in salwar kameez. She's singing the folk song 'boliyan,' and dances with a group of elder women with perfectly-sync steps in her neighbourhood.

Watch the video

Well, Gill has swooned over her followers, and they can't stop gushing over her affinity with her virsa (tradition). A user commented, "Gidda Pa Kuddie #ShehnaazGill." Another user commented, "Such a wholesome video… love her." One of the netizens commented, "This is what shehnaaz Gill is the real definition of love, simplicity and purity." One of her fans also asserted, "Question why she is cute, beautiful & hot, same time." While another fan added, "Queen of hearts."

Previously, on Thursday, Shehnaaz Gill dropped a video in which she can be seen giving ‘DDLJ’ vibes in her hometown. ‘Honsla Rakh’ actress posted a reel in which she can be seen wearing a pink and purple suit, sitting on a tractor. She then jumps off the tractor and runs in the fields. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Mera pind ... mere khet #shehnaazgill.”

Her fans have been dropping hearts under the post. One of them wrote, “HAueeeeeee me kado mil pawangi tuhanu.” The second one mentioned, “Good to see her enjoying alot always be like this sana.” Another mentioned, “Omg punjaban mere wish thi aise dekhna.” The fourth person wrote, “Omg punjaban mere wish thi aise dekhna.”

One social media user wrote, “After a very long time our well known Punjabi Shehnaaz with pure Punjabi andaz..love every bit of it..and kya kamal lag rahi hai.”