Shehnaaz Gill makes her fans drool in desi look, shares video from 'pind'

Singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill, who won millions of hearts with her performance in ‘Bigg Boss’, has been ruling the social media world with her cuteness and innocence. Her fans often wait for her to post videos and photos on Instagram

On Thursday, Shehnaaz Gill dropped a video in which she can be seen giving ‘DDLJ’ vibes in her hometown. ‘Honsla Rakh’ actress posted a reel in which she can be seen wearing a pink and purple suit, sitting on a tractor. She then jumps off the tractor and runs in the fields. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Mera pind ... mere khet #shehnaazgill.”

Her fans have been dropping hearts under the post. One of them wrote, “HAueeeeeee me kado mil pawangi tuhanu.” The second one mentioned, “Good to see her enjoying alot always be like this sana.” Another mentioned, “Omg punjaban mere wish thi aise dekhna.” The fourth person wrote, “Omg punjaban mere wish thi aise dekhna.”

One social media user wrote, “After a very long time our well known Punjabi Shehnaaz with pure Punjabi andaz..love every bit of it..and kya kamal lag rahi hai.”

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about being trolled for being happy following the demise of late actor and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz was seen dancing at an engagement party in a video that appeared on the internet almost three months after Sidharth died of a heart attack. After Sidharth's death, the actor was mocked for dancing and laughing.

Shehnaaz Gill discussed the incident on Shilpa Shetty's ‘Shape of You’ chat show, which focuses on mental wellness and physical fitness. Shehnaaz responded that Sidharth always wanted her to be happy when Shilpa talked about being ridiculed for seeming cheerful.

She said in Hindi, “If I get the opportunity to laugh, I will laugh, and I will remain joyful. If I feel like celebrating Diwali, I shall do so. Because happiness is vital to one's well-being. I attempt to do it on my own as well. This is the first time I've mentioned it, and it's only because you've asked me to. Otherwise, no matter who says what, I never talk about these topics."