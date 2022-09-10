Search icon
Shehnaaz Gill talks about what she learnt from Salman Khan, says 'he has told me that I can go..'

Shehnaaz Gill, who will shortly make her Bollywood debut with a Salman Khan flick, talked about the actor during the conversation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 08:19 AM IST

In a recent interview, Shehnaaz Gill, who will shortly make her Bollywood debut with a Salman Khan flick, talked about the actor during the conversation. Bigg Boss 13, where Shehnaaz participated as a competitor, is where Shehnaaz and Salman first met. Shehnaaz and her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, who won the season, won many hearts throughout the course of the competition.

Shehnaaz is now occupied with the shoot of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan. The movie, which was directed by Farhad Samji, also features Pooja Hedge and Venkatesh Daggubati. Aayush Sharma, Salman's brother-in-law, also appeared in the movie. He reportedly left the movie, though.

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, while talking about Salman, Shehnaaz had said, “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.”
“When you live alone and come from a small town, you grow. One must never stop growing. I keep growing, I learn from the people around me. Everyone you meet teaches you something, and I feel that whoever I’ve crossed paths with — good or bad — has taught me something. They’ve taught me how to deal with situations. I am strong enough to deal with situations," she added.

Talking about her popularity, she had said, “I don’t think trending on Twitter is cool. I appreciate my fans who do so much for me, but till when they will do it? If I will stop working, they will stop too.”
Talking about Pankaj Tripathi, Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she said, “It is one thing to be famous and be a social media star and another thing to be an artist. I want to be an artist. I don’t want to be a social influencer but I want to be someone who can inspire people.”

