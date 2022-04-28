Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

File Photo

Shehnaaz Gill is without a doubt one of the most well-known celebs. She became a household celebrity during her stint on Bigg Boss 13 and fans adore seeing her on their television screens. Well, the Punjabi celebrity had a strong bond with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. Their bond has piqued the interest of fans who want to see them work together on a project, and it appears that this will happen very soon. Shehnaaz Gill will star alongside Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, according to the latest reports of India Today.



Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde play crucial parts in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Aayush Sharma, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor's brother-in-law, will also appear in the film. Shehnaaz Gill, though, is said to be the most recent addition. She is expected to star alongside Aayush in this film. Although no official confirmation has been given, we're sure that fans will be ecstatic to read this.

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma recently announced that he will play an important role in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor expressed his delight at being a part of this film in an official statement.

Recently, Shehnaaz said on Tanmay Bhatt's show 'Tanmay Reacts' that people think she's really close to Salman and that they've met many times, but that's not the case.



She said, “Ye logon ko lagta hoga ki maine privately time spend kiya hoga. But main kabhi personally nahi mili.” The actress added that she has only met him at his chalet and she’s very shy around him. “Bas chalet me mili hogi aur vo bhi I am a bit shy around him. I don’t have his number. Inke liye kabhi mujhse Salman Khan nahi niklega, humesha sir hi nikala hai.”

Shehnaaz Gill recently starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. Her followers adored her character and her acting skills. If the rumours are accurate, Shehnaaz's big Bollywood debut will be Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.