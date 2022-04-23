Shehnaaz Gill spills the beans about her bond with Salman Khan, says ‘logon ko lagta hoga..’

File Photo

Shehnaaz Gill has wowed the audience with her lovely looks and adorable on-screen performances. Many reports claimed that when she attended Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar celebration for the first time, it was Salman Khan who took special care of her and made sure she was comfortable. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, claims that she isn't very close to the actor.

Shehnaaz said on Tanmay Bhatt's show 'Tanmay Reacts' that people think she's really close to Salman and that they've met many times, but that's not the case.



She said, “Ye logon ko lagta hoga ki maine privately time spend kiya hoga. But main kabhi personally nahi mili.” The actress added that she has only met him at his chalet and she’s very shy around him. “Bas chalet me mili hogi aur vo bhi I am a bit shy around him. I don’t have his number. Inke liye kabhi mujhse Salman Khan nahi niklega, humesha sir hi nikala hai.”



Salman, Shehnaaz added, is someone who is really confident in what he does and how he does it. “He’s very confident. Unko pata hai kiske sath kya baat karege toh kya milega. Aur vo bahot ache se situations ko handle karte hain,” she said.

Shehnaaz also featured on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 earlier this year, where she paid tribute to her late partner, Sidharth Shukla. Even Salman couldn't hold back his tears when she became emotional, and they both hugged one other on stage in a really poignant moment. Shehnaaz has long been rumoured to be a favourite of the celebrity, and their fans adore seeing them together