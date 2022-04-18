Shah Rukh Khan hugs Shehnaaz Gill at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party, video goes viral

Credit: Jas_positivity/Instagram

Politician Baba Siddiqui hosted the Iftar party in Mumbai, and a number of celebrities attended the bash. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and other celebrities were seen in their traditional outfits. Videos and photos from the bash went viral.

In the new viral video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen hugging Shehnaaz Gill. As soon as this video went viral, Shehnaaz’s fans started resharing it. One of her fan pages wrote, “Shehnaaz Gill with Shah Rukh Khan is a treat to watch. Shehnaaz Gill shares smiles and magic, where ever she goes. She shares a very strong bond with Salman Khan, I am sure that now it's with Shah Rukh Khan too.”

Viral Bhayani has also uploaded the photos. Fans have reacted to the post. One of them wrote, “Queen with the Baadshah of Bollywood.” subhanallah stay happy n blessed olwz sana #ShehnaazGill so proud n hppy fr u keep shining King Khan.” The third person wrote, “King khan , global superstar, megastar and Badshah of Indian Cinema is SRK only.” The fourth person wrote, “Finally saw srk happy after meeting shehzaaz otherwise he was looking upset.”

Politician Baba Siddiqui hosts Iftar Party every year in Mumbai which witnesses a whale of celebrities marking their presence. These celebs look their traditional best and make heads turn while arriving at the bash. Among the most awaited celebrities every year are Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan if they are in town make sure to attend the Iftaar party. Moreover, it was at Baba Siddiqui's bash where SRK and Salman hugged for the first time after their infamous brawl.