Raju Srivastava's wife shares unseen video of late comedian a month after his demise

Everyone in the Indian entertainment business was extremely saddened by the comedian Raju Srivastava's passing on September 21. Shikha, the entertainer's wife, wrote the words to the song "Yaadon Mein Wo Sapnon Mein Hai" and posted an emotional tribute to him on the one-month mark since his passing.

Shikha posted a video of Raju singing this song from the 1977 movie Swami on his family's Instagram page, which is currently run by them.

She wrote, It’s been a month since you’re gone but we know you’re still with us and will continue to be…’

Shikha then wrote the song's lyrics and included a caption in Hindi.

Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Shailesh Lodha, stand-up comedians Ahsaan Qureshi, and Sunil Pal came together and performed a special show in the memory of late comedian Raju Srivastava. The deceased comic star's brother Kaju Srivastava also joined the trio in paying tribute to Raju.

Ahsaan shared some photos from the show on his Instagram, and wrote, "Aaj kuch special shoot kiye hain Raju bhai ke liye .. jald share share karenge #comedians #show #upcoming #upcomingshow #ahsaanqureshi #somethingspecial #filmactor #instagood #explore #bts #backstage #newwork #shaileshlodha." As per Ahsaan's post, the show will be telecast soon.

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava passed away after being admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi because of a heart attack. His family posted a throwback photo of Raju and Amitabh Bachchan together. Bachchan had sent the comic a special voice message while he was in coma.

His family organized a prayer meeting at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai, while he was laid to rest in Delhi. Industry friends and coworkers of Raju were present for the meeting.