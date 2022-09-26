Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha Srivastava breaks down while speaking about late comedian- Watch

Shikha Srivastava became emotional when she was asked to share a few thoughts about her late husband in the prayer meet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 06:12 AM IST

Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha Srivastava breaks down while speaking about late comedian- Watch
Raju Srivastava wife Shikha at prayer meet

Late comedian Raju Srivastava's family organised a prayer meet, and it was attended by several Bollywood and Television artists. Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Kay Kay Menon, Shailesh Lodha, Sunil Pal, Johnny Lever, Ahsaan Qureshi, Dr Sanket Bhosale, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and other artists accompanied and grieved the loss of the late comedian. 

As per the video shared by Instant Bollywood, during the meet, Raju's wife Shikha Srivastava was requested to say a few words about the comedian. An emotional Shikha took the mic but she instantly broke into tears. While crying Shikha said, "Kya bolu... kuch bolne ko nahi reh gaya hai. Meri toh zindagi chali gayi." Shikha broke down further, and, "Sab logon ne bahut prayer ki, doctors ne bhi puri koshish ki... hum sab ne bahut koshish ki... hum sab ko bahut hasaya. Upar ja ke waha bhi hasaye sab ko, khush rahe shanti se rahe. Thank you so much." 

Watch the video 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava who was earlier admitted to a hospital after he collapsed while working out at a gym, passed away this morning (September 21). The news has been confirmed by his family, as per news agency ANI. As per PTI, Raju Srivastava's brother confirmed that the comedian died after 41 days in Delhi hospital. 

Srivastava suffered a heart attack on the morning of August 10 while he was working out in a South Delhi gym and he was rushed to AIIMS, New Delhi. The 58-year-old comedian was complaining that he felt uneasy when he was moved to the hospital. Srivastava had collapsed after experiencing chest pain while running on the treadmill in the gym. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. His trainer took him to the hospital. At the time of the heart attack, Raju Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi horror: 12-year-old boy raped by 4 men, rod inserted in private parts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.