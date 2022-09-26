Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha Srivastava breaks down while speaking about late comedian- Watch

Raju Srivastava wife Shikha at prayer meet

Late comedian Raju Srivastava's family organised a prayer meet, and it was attended by several Bollywood and Television artists. Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Kay Kay Menon, Shailesh Lodha, Sunil Pal, Johnny Lever, Ahsaan Qureshi, Dr Sanket Bhosale, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and other artists accompanied and grieved the loss of the late comedian.

As per the video shared by Instant Bollywood, during the meet, Raju's wife Shikha Srivastava was requested to say a few words about the comedian. An emotional Shikha took the mic but she instantly broke into tears. While crying Shikha said, "Kya bolu... kuch bolne ko nahi reh gaya hai. Meri toh zindagi chali gayi." Shikha broke down further, and, "Sab logon ne bahut prayer ki, doctors ne bhi puri koshish ki... hum sab ne bahut koshish ki... hum sab ko bahut hasaya. Upar ja ke waha bhi hasaye sab ko, khush rahe shanti se rahe. Thank you so much."

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava who was earlier admitted to a hospital after he collapsed while working out at a gym, passed away this morning (September 21). The news has been confirmed by his family, as per news agency ANI. As per PTI, Raju Srivastava's brother confirmed that the comedian died after 41 days in Delhi hospital.

Srivastava suffered a heart attack on the morning of August 10 while he was working out in a South Delhi gym and he was rushed to AIIMS, New Delhi. The 58-year-old comedian was complaining that he felt uneasy when he was moved to the hospital. Srivastava had collapsed after experiencing chest pain while running on the treadmill in the gym. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. His trainer took him to the hospital. At the time of the heart attack, Raju Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state.