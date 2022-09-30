Search icon
Shailesh Lodha, Ahsaan Qureshi, Sunil Pal come together for a special show in memory of Raju Srivastava

Biggest comic stalwarts of Indian television come together to pay special tribute to their late friend, ace comedian Raju Srivastava.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

Raju Srivastava

Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Shailesh Lodha, stand-up comedians Ahsaan Qureshi, and Sunil Pal come together and performed a special show in the memory of late comedian Raju Srivastava. The deceased comic star's brother Kaju Srivastava also joined the trio in paying tribute to Raju. 

Ahsaan shared some photos from the show on his Instagram, and wrote, "Aaj kuch special shoot kiye hain Raju bhai ke liye .. jald share share karenge #comedians #show #upcoming #upcomingshow #ahsaanqureshi #somethingspecial #filmactor #instagood #explore #bts #backstage #newwork #shaileshlodha." As per Ahsaan's post, the show will be telecast soon. 

Here's Ahsaan's post

 

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava passed away last week after being admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi because of a heart attack. His family posted a throwback photo of Raju and Amitabh Bachchan together. Bachchan had sent the comic a special voice message while he was in coma. 

Recently, Raju’s daughter Antara wrote, “Extremely grateful to Shri @amitabhbachchan uncle for being there for us every single day during this tough time. Your prayers gave us an abundance of strength and support, which we will remember forever. You are my father’s idol, inspiration, love and Guru.” She continued, “Since the first time dad saw you on the big screen, you have stayed within him forever. He not just followed you on-screen but off it also. He had saved your number as ‘Guru ji’ in his contacts. You were residing in him."  

According to Hindustan Times, Amitabh shared Raju’s reaction to his voice note and said that Raju had opened his eyes. “They got advised to send a voice to awaken his condition. I did and they played it for him in his state in his ears. On one instance he did open his eye a bit and then, went away. His sense of timing and the colloquial humour of his birth shall remain with us. It was unique, open, frank, and filled with humour. He smiles from the Heavens now and will be the reason for mirth with the God’s.” 

 

 

