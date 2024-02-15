Twitter
Headlines

Poacher trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew embark on quest to expose trillion-dollar elephant poaching racket

India vs England, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja centuries power India to 326/5 at stumps on Day 1

Mimi Chakraborty announces resignation as TMC MP

Another blow to INDIA bloc: Farooq Abdullah's National Conference to go solo in Lok Sabha polls

Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was Siddharth Anand's first choice for Bang Bang, he rejected for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Poacher trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew embark on quest to expose trillion-dollar elephant poaching racket

India vs England, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja centuries power India to 326/5 at stumps on Day 1

Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was Siddharth Anand's first choice for Bang Bang, he rejected for...

Disadvantages of eating too much sugar

Amazing health benefits of hing (Asafoetida)

How to improve your Vitamin D levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Poacher trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew embark on quest to expose trillion-dollar elephant poaching racket

Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was Siddharth Anand's first choice for Bang Bang, he rejected for...

This actor was once driver, used to sell eggs, joined Bollywood, started charging more fees than superstars, his son..

HomeTelevision

Television

Poacher trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew embark on quest to expose trillion-dollar elephant poaching racket

Alia Bhatt-backed Poacher has been written, and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta of Delhi Crime fame, and stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 05:32 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The trailer of the crime series Poacher was unveiled on Thursday in Mumbai. The 2.48-minute trailer gives a glimpse into the illegal practice of the merciless and incessant killing of elephants. The eight-part series unravels the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. It has been created, written, and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta of Delhi Crime fame, and stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. It shows a diverse group of wildlife custodians consisting of forest crime fighters, police personnel, and good Samaritans, in their relentless pursuit to expose the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history.

The trailer shows how Dibyendu Bhattacharya’s character the Field Director from the Kerala Forest Department, assembles a team headed by Nimisha Sajayan’s character, to dig deep into a poaching case. The trailer then spreads out the gravity of the case as it eventually unravels a network that deals with drugs, arms and human trafficking. The series is based on true events, 'Poacher' sheds light on the consequences of human actions driven by personal gain and greed.

Talking about the series, Richie Mehta said: “Every story has a hero and when you get to meet the ones who may not wear a cape and yet are fighting against crime and injustice, you are inspired to tell their story to the world. Poacher is my tribute to wildlife crime fighters – the dedicated forest service officers, fervent members of wildlife conservation and protection organisations, animal lovers — people who are risking their lives to prevent endangering the animal species due to the personal greed of poachers.”

 He further mentioned: “I am sure the series will act as an eye-opener in many ways – how interdependent and complex the relationship between humans and other species is, and how any negative action can result in an environmental imbalance, leading to dire repercussions.”

Here's the captivating trailer of Poacher

Nimisha described being a part of ‘Poacher’ as a transformative experience. Giving a peek into her character, she said: “My character is intricately layered, having nuances of a strong-willed forest official with deep empathy and love for wildlife. She is driven to bring the poachers to trial and goes beyond the call of duty to unearth the deep and wide network of ivory smuggling. The series will compel viewers to ponder the irreversible impact of humans' actions on animals and the environment. It is a story that needed to be told, and I am grateful to be a part of a forthright project highlighting such an important issue."

Executive producer Alia Bhatt shared: “Being a part of this project is such a source of pride for me and our entire team at Eternal. ‘Poacher’ is a clarion call to address the grave and heartbreaking issue of animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade. I hope that Richie’s powerful storytelling compels everyone to champion the urgent need for wildlife preservation and encourages us to embrace co-existence with all living beings.” Poacher, produced by QC Entertainment, and executive-produced by Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is set to drop on Prime Video on February 23.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Rajkot

Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Jay Shah's announcement on T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy goes viral

Mughal emperor Shah Jahan built Taj Mahal for Mumtaz, but the land belonged to...

Meet man, son of Indian billionaire, who leads Rs 69958 crore company, he is...

Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Know what will remain shut on nationwide protest by farmers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE