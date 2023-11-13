Headlines

Try the stylish Woolen shrugs exclusively on Amazon

Meet woman who plays key role in Rs 661 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 9,990 crore net worth

Find out the amazing deals on woollen kurtis, get up to 64% off

Amid cash for query row, Mahua Moitra gets organisational responsibilities in TMC

Netizens slam Salman Khan for shouting at Khanzaadi on BB17 Weekend Ka Vaar in front of Katrina Kaif: 'Kat must be...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

4 best shoulder massager: Tested and reviewed

Try the stylish Woolen shrugs exclusively on Amazon

Find out the amazing deals on woollen kurtis, get up to 64% off

9 most expensive Indian films of 2023 

Diabetes Diet: 5 low-glycemic foods 

7  Habits of unsuccessful people

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Netizens slam Salman Khan for shouting at Khanzaadi on BB17 Weekend Ka Vaar in front of Katrina Kaif: 'Kat must be...'

Most watched Indian web series has 4 crore views; it’s not Mirzapur, Sacred Games, The Family Man, Scam 1992, Panchayat

Govinda walked out of this blockbuster at the top of his career on Salman Khan’s request, the film minted…

HomeTelevision

Television

Netizens slam Salman Khan for shouting at Khanzaadi on BB17 Weekend Ka Vaar in front of Katrina Kaif: 'Kat must be...'

Salman Khan gets slammed for shouting at Khanzaadi "for no reason" in front of Katrina Kaif during Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On Diwali, Salman Khan was seen hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 17. The actor was accompanied by his Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif to promote their film. However, during their conversation with the housemates, Salmam lost his cool over Khanzaadi’s continuous interruption. Now, netizens are slamming the actor for being aggressive “for no reason.”

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, when Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan came to talk with the housemates, Khanzaadi and Mannara Chopra got into a verbal fight. This furated Salman Khan and he slammed Khanzaadi for continuously arguing at the top of her voice. He said, “Khanzaadi aapko sirf ladna-jhadana hai kya is ghar mein? Katrina yahan pe aayi hai, yahan pe Diwali pe aur yeh chal rha hai is ghar mein! Rubbish this is (Khanzaadi, do you just want to fight with other people in this house? Katrina is here, we are celebrating Diwali and this is happening inside the house, rubbish).” 

Katrina here probably was thanking her stars for blessing her with the right husband 
byu/ghorardiim inBollyBlindsNGossip

When Khanzaadi tried to defend her, Salman Khan said, “Yaar tu mujhe maaf kar de yaar Khanzaadi. Bak bak chaalu hi rehti hai aapki. Ghar pe bhi aisi hi ho kya? Line or limit naa cross karein yahan par koi (Please forgive me Khanzaadi. You keep gossiping here. Are you the same in your own house? Don't cross your limits anyone here)..” 

Katrina Kaif was seen calming Salman Khan down by holding his arm. However, while Salman Khan was shouting at the contestants, the actress looked a little surprised with his anger. 

Netizens also slammed Salman Khan for shouting at Khanzaadi in front of Katrina Kaif on Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar. One of the comments on Reddit read, “Katrina must have been reminded of those days.” Another wrote, “Katrina here must be thanking her stars blessing her with the right husband.” Another comment read, “Is he for real? Or is he given a script?” Another user wrote, “Katrina looks very uncomfortable as anyone would be.” Another wrote, “Katrina having the most insane flashbacks as this is happening.”

Last week, 9 contestants were nominated including Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Navid Sole, Mannara Chopra, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Arya, and Arun Mahashetty. However, the host announced no eviction on the occasion of Diwali. The Weekend Ka Vaar also saw contestants getting to see a video message from their families which made them emotional.

Meanwhile, talking about Tiger 3, the movie is receiving a thunderous response from the audience and has become Salman Khan’s career-best opening. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and collected Rs 44 crore at the box office on day 1.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Diwali 2023: Here is a style guide to amp up your ethnic look this Deepavali

Meet IAS Govind Jaiswal, son of rickshaw puller, lost mother at young age, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt with AIR...

'Made ridiculous allegations, PM mocked us': Virender Sehwag lashes out at critics following 'Pakistan Zindabhaag' post

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's major World Cup record, becomes leading run-scorer of 2023 ODI WC

Pakistan officially knocked out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India-New Zealand semi-final confirmed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE