Netizens slam Salman Khan for shouting at Khanzaadi on BB17 Weekend Ka Vaar in front of Katrina Kaif: 'Kat must be...'

Salman Khan gets slammed for shouting at Khanzaadi "for no reason" in front of Katrina Kaif during Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar.

On Diwali, Salman Khan was seen hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 17. The actor was accompanied by his Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif to promote their film. However, during their conversation with the housemates, Salmam lost his cool over Khanzaadi’s continuous interruption. Now, netizens are slamming the actor for being aggressive “for no reason.”

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, when Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan came to talk with the housemates, Khanzaadi and Mannara Chopra got into a verbal fight. This furated Salman Khan and he slammed Khanzaadi for continuously arguing at the top of her voice. He said, “Khanzaadi aapko sirf ladna-jhadana hai kya is ghar mein? Katrina yahan pe aayi hai, yahan pe Diwali pe aur yeh chal rha hai is ghar mein! Rubbish this is (Khanzaadi, do you just want to fight with other people in this house? Katrina is here, we are celebrating Diwali and this is happening inside the house, rubbish).”

When Khanzaadi tried to defend her, Salman Khan said, “Yaar tu mujhe maaf kar de yaar Khanzaadi. Bak bak chaalu hi rehti hai aapki. Ghar pe bhi aisi hi ho kya? Line or limit naa cross karein yahan par koi (Please forgive me Khanzaadi. You keep gossiping here. Are you the same in your own house? Don't cross your limits anyone here)..”

Katrina Kaif was seen calming Salman Khan down by holding his arm. However, while Salman Khan was shouting at the contestants, the actress looked a little surprised with his anger.

Netizens also slammed Salman Khan for shouting at Khanzaadi in front of Katrina Kaif on Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar. One of the comments on Reddit read, “Katrina must have been reminded of those days.” Another wrote, “Katrina here must be thanking her stars blessing her with the right husband.” Another comment read, “Is he for real? Or is he given a script?” Another user wrote, “Katrina looks very uncomfortable as anyone would be.” Another wrote, “Katrina having the most insane flashbacks as this is happening.”

Last week, 9 contestants were nominated including Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Navid Sole, Mannara Chopra, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Arya, and Arun Mahashetty. However, the host announced no eviction on the occasion of Diwali. The Weekend Ka Vaar also saw contestants getting to see a video message from their families which made them emotional.

Meanwhile, talking about Tiger 3, the movie is receiving a thunderous response from the audience and has become Salman Khan’s career-best opening. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and collected Rs 44 crore at the box office on day 1.