Naagin actress Madhura Naik says Hamas killed cousin, brother-in-law in front of their kids in Israel: 'How inhumane...'

Naagin and Uttaran actress Madhura Naik posted a video, expressing grief over the demise of her cousin, and her brother-in-law, but she strongly asserted, "I stand with Israel."

Actress Madhura Naik, known for her role in the popular TV show Naagin, took to social media on Tuesday to share that her cousin and brother-in-law were killed in Israel by Hamas amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Madhura wrote a note remembering her cousin and brother-in-law and also posted a video talking about the travails of the Jewish community.

She took to her Instagram handle to share details of the attack, which left her followers shocked. She shared that the two were killed right in front of the eyes of their kids in Israel. She also said that women, children and the elderly were being targeted in Israel and murdered in broad daylight.

Sharing two pictures of the deceased with their children in a carousel post, Madhura wrote, “Odaya, my sister and her husband were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorists in front of their children, was found dead today (Sunday). Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved cousin in the terror attack. Her warmth, kindness, and love will always be remembered.”

She further mentioned, “Our thoughts and prayers are with her and all the victims. May they rest in peace. Please stand with us and the people of Israel in this time of difficulty. It’s time people see the reality of these terrorists and how inhumane they can be.”

The actress also said that she has received a barrage of hate for being Jewish. She stated, "I was shamed, humiliated and targeted for being Jewish. I would like to tell everyone that this pro-Palestinian Arab propaganda, which makes Israelites look like cold-blooded killers, is not true. Self-defence isn't terrorism.” The actress also said that she does not support violence in any form.