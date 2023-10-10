Headlines

PAK vs SL: Mohammad Rizwan becomes 2nd Pakistan wicket-keeper to hit hundred in ODI World Cup history

Wordle 844 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 11

'100 percent': Veteran Indian spinner on Rahul Dravid's dream of winning World Cup 2023

Sikkim flood: 176 tourists evacuated from flood hit state

Naagin actress Madhura Naik says Hamas killed cousin, brother-in-law in front of their kids in Israel: 'How inhumane...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PAK vs SL: Mohammad Rizwan becomes 2nd Pakistan wicket-keeper to hit hundred in ODI World Cup history

Wordle 844 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 11

'100 percent': Veteran Indian spinner on Rahul Dravid's dream of winning World Cup 2023

Benefits of rock sugar (mishri)

7 famous Durga Puja pandals of Delhi

8 Benefits of ice bath

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

Naagin actress Madhura Naik says Hamas killed cousin, brother-in-law in front of their kids in Israel: 'How inhumane...'

Ahead of Tejas, Kangana Ranaut meets, interacts with only woman Rafale fighter pilot Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh

HomeTelevision

Television

Naagin actress Madhura Naik says Hamas killed cousin, brother-in-law in front of their kids in Israel: 'How inhumane...'

Naagin and Uttaran actress Madhura Naik posted a video, expressing grief over the demise of her cousin, and her brother-in-law, but she strongly asserted, "I stand with Israel."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Madhura Naik, known for her role in the popular TV show Naagin, took to social media on Tuesday to share that her cousin and brother-in-law were killed in Israel by Hamas amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Madhura wrote a note remembering her cousin and brother-in-law and also posted a video talking about the travails of the Jewish community.

She took to her Instagram handle to share details of the attack, which left her followers shocked. She shared that the two were killed right in front of the eyes of their kids in Israel. She also said that women, children and the elderly were being targeted in Israel and murdered in broad daylight.

Sharing two pictures of the deceased with their children in a carousel post, Madhura wrote, “Odaya, my sister and her husband were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorists in front of their children, was found dead today (Sunday). Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved cousin in the terror attack. Her warmth, kindness, and love will always be remembered.”

Here's the post

She further mentioned, “Our thoughts and prayers are with her and all the victims. May they rest in peace. Please stand with us and the people of Israel in this time of difficulty. It’s time people see the reality of these terrorists and how inhumane they can be.”

Here's Madhura Naik's video about the horrific incident 

The actress also said that she has received a barrage of hate for being Jewish. She stated, "I was shamed, humiliated and targeted for being Jewish. I would like to tell everyone that this pro-Palestinian Arab propaganda, which makes Israelites look like cold-blooded killers, is not true. Self-defence isn't terrorism.” The actress also said that she does not support violence in any form.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Swiggy delivery workers in Mumbai remain on strike for 3rd day over change in pay

Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty rank No. 1 in BWF doubles for the first time ever

Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One set to stream on Prime Video, but there's a twist

This English batter becomes 3rd player to score century in World Cup match in India, not Root, Buttler

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's reaction while snacking during Ind vs Aus World Cup match goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE