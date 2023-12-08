Headlines

Meet winner of world's biggest reality show, thrown out of home pregnant, lived in refugee camps, won Rs 38 crore in...

This 55-year-old grandmother, who was once thrown out of her home and lived in refugee camps, has won Rs 38 crore in the world's biggest reality show.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati is regarded as the bigget reality or game show in India, as it gives away a prize money of Rs 7 crore (under a million dollars). However, it is still way behind the prize money doled out by the world’s biggest reality show. Netflix’s newest sensation Squid Game The Challenge saw 456 contestants from around the world compete for a grand prize of $4.56 million (Rs 38 crore). And on Thursday, a winner was crowned.

Who is the winner of Squid Game The Challenge, world’s biggest reality show

Mai Whelan, a 55-year-old grandmother who hails from Vietnam and has lived in the US for the past several years, ended up beating 455 contestants in the game show. Mai Whelan, who was contestant number 287, was the finalist alongside Sam (016) and Phil (451). Eventually she triumphed against the younger men, taking home the grand prize. On the show, Mai revealed that she was born and raised in Vietnam and had to flee the country during the War. She said that she reached the US where she had to live in several refugee camps as a teenager.

Mai eventually joined the US Navy as she felt it provided her a good chance to be accepted in the society but she got pregnant there at 19. A tearful Mai recalled that her family disowned her upon hearing of her pregnancy and she had to raise her children alone, all on her own. She eventually became an ajudicator and is now a grandmother.

What is Squid Game: The Challenge

The Challenge is inspired by the Korean thriller Squid Game, which had become the most watched web series on Netflix when it first released. Like the original show, The Challenge also features 456 players pitted against each other in children’s games involving strategy and wits. The game show, unlike the show on the fiction show, is not fatal for those eliminated. The reality show premiered on Netflix in November with the final episode streaming on Thursday (December 7) morning in India.

