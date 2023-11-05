Headlines

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor bows down to Arijit Singh at his concert, grooves to Channa Mereya

Abhishek Kumar reacts in shock on seeing Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel together under one blanket

Meet India’s highest paid actor, charges Rs 250 crore per film, not Vijay, Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio World Plaza luxury mall designed by this Rs 2900 crore firm; know architectural details

ISRO Chief Somanath puts release of autobiography on hold after row over alleged critical remarks on Sivan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Shark Tank India's newest shark, once sold cable TV, now worth over 12,800 crore and is the richest...

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor bows down to Arijit Singh at his concert, grooves to Channa Mereya

Abhishek Kumar reacts in shock on seeing Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel together under one blanket

8 animals that can regrow body parts

6 herbs to boost your kidney health

Kings whose empires stretched across modern-day Pakistan, Afghanistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Randeep Hooda recalls slipping into depression after his film Battle Of Saragarhi got shelved: ‘Mere parents toh mujhe…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos spark patch-up rumours with Naga Chaitanya, netizens say 'she still has...'

Manasvi Mamgai claims contestants fear Munawar Faruqui, says Sunny Aryaa, Jigna Vora are underserving to stay in BB17

HomeTelevision

Television

Meet Shark Tank India's newest shark, once sold cable TV, now worth over 12,800 crore and is the richest...

Ronnie Screwvala, who owns the edtech company upGrad and film production company RSVP Movies, is the latest shark in Shark Tank India Season 3.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shark Tank India Season 3 is getting bigger and better. The show, which will start streaming on SonyLIV from January next year, has added six new sharks for the upcoming season. This will take the total count of sharks in Shark Tank India Season 3 to twelve with six returning sharks - Peyush Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vinita Singh, Namita Thapar, Amit Jain, and Aman Gupta.

After Ritesh Agarwal, Varun Dua, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, and Radhika Gupta, the latest shark to join the business reality show is the serial entreprenuer Ronnie Screwvala and the richest Bollywood producer with net worth of over Rs 12,800 crore. His name was announced on the social media handles of Shark Tank India on Saturday.

Everything you need to know about Ronnie Screwvala

In the early 1980s, Screwvala set up Lazer Brushes, which went on to become the largest toothbrush manufacturing company in the country. In 1981, he launched a cable television service called Network in which he installed video machines in the basements of Mumbai’s high-rise buildings.

In 1990, Screwvala started UTV as a TV production company with Rs 37,500. In the subseqeunt years, the company became  UTV Software Communications - one of the biggest media conglomerates. The maximum revenues came from its film production unit, UTV Motion Pictures. The film studio bankrolled multiple commercially and critically acclaimed films like Rang De Basanti, Swades, Khosla Ka Ghosla, A Wednesday, and Haider.

In 2012, the global entertainment giant Walt Disney acquired UTV for a whopping sum of $454 million turning it into Disney UTV. Ronnie Screwvala divested his whole stake of 23 percent and left the company two years later in 2014 and the brand UTV was shut down in 2022.

Presently, Ronnie Screwvala is one of the co-founders and chairperson of the edtech company upGrad, which is valued at $2.25 billion. He runs a private equity firm Unilazer Ventures through which he invests in multiple startups, and owns a sports business company USports and a not-for-profit Swades Foundation.

In 2014, Ronnie re-entered the film production business with RSVP Movies, which has produced critically acclaimed films such as Karwaan, Sonchiriya, Raat Akeli Hai, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and The Sky Is Pink. RSVP Movies' highest-grossing film has been Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, which minted over Rs 350 crore worldwide.

Screwvala has been named on Esquire's list of the 75 Most Influential People of the 21st Century and was also ranked 78 on Time 100, which lists the 100 most influential people in the world, in 2009. His present net worth is Rs 12,800 crore, as per Hurun India Rich List 2022. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet CEO who leads firm of India's youngest billionaire with net worth Rs 9152 crore, not from IIT, IIM, he is from...

ENG vs AUS ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

Manasvi Mamgai claims contestants fear Munawar Faruqui, says Sunny Aryaa, Jigna Vora are underserving to stay in BB17

Who is Elvish Yadav? Bigg Boss winner, YouTuber; police says he supplied snake venom to rave parties, has an army of...

Explainer: Why do earthquakes occur? Know science behind the tremors

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE