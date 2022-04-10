Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi-Saisha Shinde kiss on camera, watch viral video

Kangana Ranaut, Lock Upp host, returned to her throne and presented the participants with a fresh challenge. Each blue and orange team member was instructed to choose someone they wanted to 'kiss.' Of course, a more PG-13 option for symbolising the kiss was to stamp one's cheek with a kiss stamp.

Shivam was chosen by Azma Fallah, who referred to him as her best buddy. Mandana, who selected Anjali for her kiss, was also chosen by Zeeshan Khan. She explained that it was to greet her as a new member of the Orange team. Munawar Faruqui selected Saisha, while she chose to kiss Mandana at the end. Before that, she admitted to liking Mandana, and a promo video showed Saisha kissing Mandana on the lips.



After Munawar and Anjali, Saisha is one of the most popular celebrities inside the prison. Mandana joined the show as the 16th participant approximately a month later. After a fight with Kangana, Saisha was booted from the show for a period.

She remarked about how she felt attracted to Munawar after her brief exit.



Speaking to indianexpress.com, she said, "The time when he started to pull my leg, and I did that in return, that’s when it all started for me. Those moments, those little innocent ones, made me feel like a teenager in love. I have never experienced that as I was Swapnil back then. The way Munna treated me made me literally feel like I was 16. It made me feel like a little girl, a woman, and it was beautiful."