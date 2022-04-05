Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi says her ex-husband Gaurav Gupta slept with whoever she knew

Mandana Karimi married her boyfriend Gaurav Gupta in January 2017 and filed a domestic violence case against him in July 2017.

Iranian model and actress Mandana Karimi, who is now based in India, had entered Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' two weeks back as the wildcard contestant. On the episode streamed on Alt Balaji and MX Player on Monday, April 4, she made a shocking revelation about her ex-husband Gaurav Gupta.

Talking about her failed marriage with co-contestant Azma Fallah with whom she had entered the show, Mandana said, "We were dating each other for two and a half years and then got engaged. We were engaged for 7-8 months and then got married, which was a court marriage. We lived together for eight months, and then it was just not good. We were then separated for four years. We got divorced recently in 2021. He pretended as though I didn't even exist."

Mandana, who even continued and said, "In these four years of separation, he slept with whoever I knew." When Azma asked her if her ex-husband Gaurav even slept with her friends, the 'Bhaag Johnny' actress said that she doesn't have any friends. The former even questioned Karimi why did it take four years for the divorce to get finalised and the latter answered her that its part of her secret which nobody knows and she would reveal later in the show.

For the unversed, Mandana had tied the knot with businessman Gaurav Gupta in a court marriage in January 2017 after being in two years of relationship with him. Later in March, the couple even married as per the Hindu rituals in a lavish ceremony. Within a few months of their marriage, she filed a domestic violence case against her husband and her in-laws in July and the two decided to get separated.



READ | Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra slams Mandana Karimi for playing the ‘woman card’, says ‘this is 2022 India madam’

'Lock Upp' is not the first reality show stint for Karimi as she had earlier participated in the ninth season of Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' and had finished third in the show behind the winner Prince Narula and the first runner-up Rishabh Sinha.