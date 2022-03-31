Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra slams Madana Karimi for playing the ‘woman card’, says ‘this is 2022 India madam’

In the forthcoming episode of Lock Upp, jailor Karan Kundrra will lose his temper in front of Mandana Karimi, resulting in a dramatic confrontation. Mandana and Karan will have a massive brawl during the physical task. Karan will become enraged as she tries to defend herself by claiming that no one can treat a woman in this manner. He shows Mandana the way out as she claims she doesn't want to stay. He then yells, “I will not allow anyone to use the stupid woman card when it’s not necessary. This is 2022 India madam’.

Mandana and Karan are seen in a furious quarrel at the play area in the ALTBalaji promo. He tells her that she won't be able to teach him how to play his part. She claims she was attempting to help as he continues to chastise her for breaking the rules. Mandana also claims that she was attempting to save a woman, which Karan claims she was not permitted to do. Mandana goes on to claim that she doesn't want to stay in a show as the jailor reminds her of the restrictions.

Karan is enraged by her statement and asks her to leave immediately. Karan tells her as she goes out that she cannot defend herself solely on the basis of her gender, and he would not tolerate it on the show. He goes on to explain that she made a mistake and attempted to stop the task, and that when she realised she was in trouble, she tried to use the woman card. Surprisingly, the other contestants are shown clapping for Karan and waving Mandana goodbye.

The reality show, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, has controversial personalities contending for basic requirements in a jail-like setting. Chetan Hansraj and Saisha Shinde were just kicked off the show for breaking the rules and insulting the makers. The host ousted Sara Khan for being a non-performer the previous week, while the two new wild cards booted Kaaranvir Bohra.