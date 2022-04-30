Lock Upp: Anjali Arora finally confesses feelings for Munawar Faruqui

Anjali Arora-Munawar Faruqui

Lock Upp witnessed another surprising revelation moment where Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui disclosed their feeling for each other. During the Judgement Day episode, a media trial take place, where a few reporters asked questions to contestants. Popular host Siddharth Kannan confronted two of the most lovable contestant Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui over their chemistry and friendship.

Siddharth asked Munawar and Anjali, "kya aap ko kabhi romantically feel hua? Munawar instantly said, "No... never, because I think practical." However, Anjali said otherwise, "Yes I felt." Even host Kangana Ranaut commented on Munawar, and said, "Munawar bas leta hai... deta nahi hai." Siddharth further asked Anjali, "Did you suppress that feeling?" Anjali said "Yes" and gave her a reason by saying, "I have a life outside."

Previously, Munawar Faruqui got ditched by two of his close associates, Anjali Arora and Saisha Shinde at the 'Ticket to Finale' task. The task took place between two teams. Prince Narula, Munawar, Anjali and Saisha form a team, and Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, and Azma Fallah assemble another team. Munawar already planned their game with his team, but then during the task, Anjali and Saisha, Munawar's closest confidantes in the house, changed the plan and shocked him by saying that they don't him in their team. They eliminate him from the task, and he got shunned over their decision.

In another episode, Munawar and Anjali get into their 'whisper talks' and Arora asks Faruqui if he will meet her after the show. Munawar's cheeks glow, and he replies back asking why he should meet her. Anjali asks him "pareshaan ho gaye?" Munawar agrees with Anjali and they both giggle. Arora tells him that he won't have to be bothered much, and then she tells him "I Love you," and Munawar blushes. However, netizens had called their relationship fake, and now Munawar's confession certified the fact that there is nothing serious between these two.