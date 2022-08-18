Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra admits his relationship with Kiara Advani, says 'good to know...'

Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani

The rumoured duo Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are being in the news over for their speculated relationship. However, none of them made it official, but host Karan Johar knows how to get it done in the right way. On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Sidharth and Vicky Kaushal graced the show, and Johar put Malhotra into the spot by playing an unreleased clip from his Kiara Advani's episode.

Kiara graced the show with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor. In the unreleased clip, Karan asked Kiara, if her relationship with Sidharth is different from what her on-screen character Preeti had with Kabir. Kiara blushed and noted the cryptic manner in which Karan tried to get the scoop. Advani replied to him saying, "she was more than close friends" with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth. Karan further asked her about marriage plans, and the Fugly actress admitted that she want to settle down in life, but she won't reveal it on the show.

After the clip, Sidharth looked a little baffled and told Karan "Kyu itna pareshaan kiya aapne Karan usko?" Johar further stated that he has decided what he will do at the wedding. Sidharth promptly replied him saying, "You are set... let us also..." Vicky got excited and hoped that he will make the relationship official. Malhotra added, "Karan let's see...(what) we want to have. Everyone wants to work and have a happy future and life. Good to know we have your blessings." After hearing him, Karan warned Sidharth that he would slap him if he didn't get invited to the wedding. Malhotra instantly added that 'it won't happen.'

This has cleared many speculations and it seems like Sidharth and Kiara aren't denying being in a relationship. Koffee With Karan Season 7 latest episode is currently being aired on Disney+ Hotstar.