KWK 7: Karan Johar confirms Sidharth Malhotra is dating Kiara Advani, asks him about his future plans with her

Koffee With Karan 7: The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 will be a blast as it will be a fun-filled Punjabi episode. In the next episode, Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra, and URI- The Surgical Strike star Vicky Kaushal will be the guest of host Karan Johar.

As usual, the Host Karan Johar puts his guest in a tiff. Johar reveals that Malhotra is dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani, and asks him to reveal his future plans with her. Vicky enjoys the question and he claps with excitement. Sidharth gets dumbfounded, and then the actor admits, "I'm manifesting it today..." Karan cuts him and says, "That you'll marry Kiara Advani." Sidharth replies "I'm sorry..." and they all laugh out loud. Later, Karan states Sidharth as 'bibba munda.'

Last time, the Kapoor siblings, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor graced the show. Together, they had some interesting discussions over a wide range of subjects, including movies, personal experiences, relationships, and many more. In the midst of all, Arjun also spoke extensively about his relationship with Malaika Arora. He was also asked by Karan if they had any immediate plans to get hitched.

Karan Johar questioned Arjun about if he and Malaika will be getting married any time soon during their talk. In response, Arjun stated that he currently wants to concentrate on his job.

The actor said, “No. And honestly because it has been two years of this lockdown and covid and whatever was transpiring. I wanted to focus on my career. I would like to see where I am going and I am a very realistic person, Karan. It’s not that I need to hide anything, I am not sitting here and being coy. I really would like to be professionally a little more stable. And I am talking about financially. I am talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy, because if I am happy, I can make my partner happy. I can live a happier life. And I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work.”