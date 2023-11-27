Know real reason why Orry left Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 within two days of entering

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani statyed inside the Bigg Boss house for less than two days, which were showcased in the episode telecast on Sunday. Here's why he left the Salman Khan-hosted show.

The social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani made an appearance on the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode. He had a hilarious interaction with the Tiger 3 star, in which he recounted two 'murder attempts' made on him and shared other fun experiences from his life.

In the Sunday episode, Orry entered the Bigg Boss 17 house at 2 am and surprised the contestants, who assumed that he is the new wildcard entry. He introduced himself and talked to all the contestants. Next day, when everyone started asking him what exactly he does for a living, Orry didn't reveal anything and just said his famous catchphrase, "I live, I am a liver."

Later in the night, Bigg Boss asked the contestanst inside the three makaans - DIL, DIMAAG, and DUM - to host three different housewrming parties for Orry. He was given the power to switch between the parties and then, he had to decide which house makaan the best party for him.

After the three entertaining parties, Orry decided that it was the contestants inside the DIL who entertained him the most. For winning the task, Bigg Boss then provided a special dinner for Orry and the housemates of the DIL makaan - Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.

On his second day inside the Bigg Boss house, when Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan hosted their Just Chill segment, they revealed that Orry isn't a wildcard contestant and was just there to make the weekend fun for the housemates. Orry then bid goodbye to all the housemates, again leaving the entire world guessing what he does for a living.



