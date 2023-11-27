Headlines

Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 list of winners: Scoop, Jubilee, Dahaad win big; Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma bag top acting honours

Not Preity Zinta, this actress was Karan Johar's first choice for Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho

Bank holidays in December 2023: Banks to remain closed for 18 days, check state-wise list here

This Bigg Boss contestant used to sell milk, newspapers to support family, now owns restaurant, is worth Rs…

CAA rules to be framed by March 30, 2024: Union Minister

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 list of winners: Scoop, Jubilee, Dahaad win big; Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma bag top acting honours

Not Preity Zinta, this actress was Karan Johar's first choice for Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho

Bank holidays in December 2023: Banks to remain closed for 18 days, check state-wise list here

10 iron-rich foods for winters

8 Health Benefits of Eating Brown Rice 

8 Foods to fight Seasonal Depression and boost mood in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 list of winners: Scoop, Jubilee, Dahaad win big; Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma bag top acting honours

Not Preity Zinta, this actress was Karan Johar's first choice for Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho

This Bigg Boss contestant used to sell milk, newspapers to support family, now owns restaurant, is worth Rs…

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 list of winners: Scoop, Jubilee, Dahaad win big; Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma bag top acting honours

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Suvinder Vicky, Rajshri Deshpande, Karishma Tanna, Sonakshi Sinha, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Sharmila Tagore, and Sanya Malhotra bagged the top acting honours across the streaming shows and films at Filmfare OTT Awards 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, celebrating the excellence in the Indian streaming space, was held on Sunday, November 26. The nominees were chosen from the web series and films released across OTT platforms between 1 August 2022 and 31 July 2023. The shows that won multiple awards included Jubilee, Scoop, Kohrra, and Dahaad.

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Suvinder Vicky, Rajshri Deshpande, Karishma Tanna, Sonakshi Sinha, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Sharmila Tagore, and Sanya Malhotra bagged the top acting honours at the fourth edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards.

Here is the list of winners from Filmfare OTT Awards 2023

Best Series - Scoop

Best Series, Critics - Trial By Fire

Best Director Series - Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)

Best Director, Critics - Randeep Jha (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama - Vijay Varma (Dahaad)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics: Drama - Karishma Tanna (Scoop) and Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Barun Sobti (Kohrra)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Maanvi Gagroo (TVF Tripling)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Arunabh Kumar (TVF Pitchers S2)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Shernaz Patel (TVF Tripling S3)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - TVF Pitchers S2

Best Non-fiction Original, Series/Special - Cinema Marte Dum Tak

Best Film, Web Original - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Director, Web Original Film - Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Critics' (Male): Film - Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

Best Actor, Critics' (Female): Film - Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar) and Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2) and Shefali Shah (Darlings)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Keep Pushing': Chef Vikas Khanna flaunts his six-pack abs in new pic from gym, pens inspiring note

RCB trade Shahbaz Ahmed for SRH's Mayank Dagar ahead of IPL 2024 auction: Reports

Sunny Deol brutually trolled for laughing at Rajkumar Kohli's prayer meet: ‘Maiyat hai yaa party?'

Uttar Pradesh govt declares ‘no non-veg day’ today, here’s why

After Orry, this K-pop singer to reportedly enter as wild card in Bigg Boss 17 house

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE