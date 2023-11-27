Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 list of winners: Scoop, Jubilee, Dahaad win big; Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma bag top acting honours

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Suvinder Vicky, Rajshri Deshpande, Karishma Tanna, Sonakshi Sinha, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Sharmila Tagore, and Sanya Malhotra bagged the top acting honours across the streaming shows and films at Filmfare OTT Awards 2023.

The Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, celebrating the excellence in the Indian streaming space, was held on Sunday, November 26. The nominees were chosen from the web series and films released across OTT platforms between 1 August 2022 and 31 July 2023. The shows that won multiple awards included Jubilee, Scoop, Kohrra, and Dahaad.

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Suvinder Vicky, Rajshri Deshpande, Karishma Tanna, Sonakshi Sinha, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Sharmila Tagore, and Sanya Malhotra bagged the top acting honours at the fourth edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards.

Here is the list of winners from Filmfare OTT Awards 2023

Best Series - Scoop

Best Series, Critics - Trial By Fire

Best Director Series - Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)

Best Director, Critics - Randeep Jha (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama - Vijay Varma (Dahaad)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics: Drama - Karishma Tanna (Scoop) and Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Barun Sobti (Kohrra)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Maanvi Gagroo (TVF Tripling)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Arunabh Kumar (TVF Pitchers S2)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Shernaz Patel (TVF Tripling S3)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - TVF Pitchers S2

Best Non-fiction Original, Series/Special - Cinema Marte Dum Tak

Best Film, Web Original - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Director, Web Original Film - Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Critics' (Male): Film - Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

Best Actor, Critics' (Female): Film - Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar) and Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2) and Shefali Shah (Darlings)