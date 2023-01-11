Search icon
Kate Winslet pauses Avatar 2 interview to comfort first-time nervous interviewer, video goes viral

Kate Winslet paused the interview and leaned closer to the young reporter who was very nervous, the video is now going viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 06:09 AM IST

Credit: Avi Lavi/Twitter

Hollywood star Kate Winslet won many hearts after a video of her motivating a first-time interviewer during the Avatar: The Way of Water promotions went viral. Winslet was being interviewed for the German TV network ZDF (via The Independent) when the outlet's young reporter, Martha, told the Oscar winner, "Um, it's my first time."

Winslet paused the interview and leaned closer to the reporter, Variety reported. "This is your first time doing it?" Winslet asked. Sharing her words of encouragement, Winslet added, "Ok, well guess what? When we do this interview, it's going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we've decided that it's going to be. So, we've decided right now, me and you, that this is going to be a really fantastic interview."

Winslet continued, "You can ask me anything that you want, and you don't have to be scared. Everything is going to be amazing. Ok? You've got this. Ok, let's do it!" Winslet's gesture has left fans in awe.

Reacting to the clip, a social media user tweeted, "The most adorable thing you have seen today." "She is the best," another one wrote. Winslet stars in Avatar: The Way of Water` as Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina water clan who is the wife of the village`s leader. Helmed by James Cameron, Avatar sequel has crossed the 1 billion USD mark at the global box office. The film also stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.

For the unversed, It wasn't a "snap decision", says James Cameron about his plan to further explore the lush blue world of Pandora that he introduced in his blockbuster movie Avatar with the upcoming sequel The Way of Water.

The filmmaker said the humongous box office earnings of the 2009 movie (over USD 2 billion), set on a fictional moon inhabited by a native tribe called Na'vi, gave him an opening to the people's hearts and minds.

Also read: Avatar 2 director James Cameron conducts scientific study to prove 'Jack had to die in Titanic' "

The feedback from the world in all cultures was that we want more of this. That's what people said afterwards, 'It was too short. I didn't want to leave, I wanted to stay there'. As an artist, I've already got an avenue right into the hearts and minds of people around the world," he told PTI in a virtual group interview. (With inputs from ANI)

