Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Twitterati 'disappointed' after Gunjan Sinha wins show, call results 'fake'

Gunjan Sinha/Instagram

Calls for boycotting the show and channel appeared on Twitter after it was revealed that dancer Gunjan Sinha had won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The program, according to fans, is about the journey of a non-dancer, and Gunjan is a skilled dancer. Additionally, they said that Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Sheikh deserved it more.

Check out the tweets here:

The 10th season of the dance reality competition Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, judged by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar, generated a lot of interest among viewers. Gunjan Sinha has been crowned Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 after defeating all 16 celebrities and putting on some great performances. Sagar Bora is her mentor, and she was teamed with Tejas Varma. The 8-year-old was a fierce competitor for the crown against the other five finalists, Rubina Dilaik, Faizal Shaik, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Nishant Bhatt.

After winning the title, Gunjan told DNA, "I never thought I would become the winner, I thought I would bag the second position, and then one day I saw a dream that I won the show and told my mother that I am going to win and I got the trophy’ she further added, "Earlier I was not even thinking that I will win or they would win but then I was filled with enthusiasm that I’ll win and I got the trophy."

In the same interview, Gunjan was asked about her biggest competitor other than herself to which the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winner said, "I feel I am my biggest competitor, when I saw my first performance I was a little disappointed and always tried to perform better than my previous performances."

When asked if she has ever faced any criticism from her neighborhood for the following dance, she affirmed, "No, I have never got any criticism, in fact, I have always been encouraged for dancing which gave me more enthusiasm and I pushed my father to put me in dance class as soon as possible."