Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Gunjan Sinha, Tejas Varma win Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi hosted dance reality show?

It seems like Amruta Khanvilkar leaked the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit hosted, the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have its grand finale on Sunday (November 27). But it seems like former contestant Amruta Khanvilkar has leaked the winner of the season. 

In a deleted post, Amruta shared the picture of the dynamic duo Gunjan Sinha and choreographer Tejas Varma and congratulated them as the winners. Soon, Khanvilkar realised and deleted the post. But till then, the damage was done. Since Friday morning, netizens were trending #BoycottJDJFinale, as they were miffed over Rubina Dilaik's eviction. Now, it's pretty evident why a certain section of users was unhappy. Even Instant Bollywood shared Amruta's post and later deleted it.

Earlier, Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis were seen doing a scorching hot dance performance on the 90s-themed episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Terence sported a glittering tuxedo, and Nora could be spotted sporting a yellow dress with a plunging neckline. Fans have expressed their admiration for the two in the comments section of the video for their impressive moves. 

For those who are unaware, Terence Lewis had replied to the video that showed him inappropriately touching Nora Fatehi. The incident happened in the reality series India's Best Dancer a few years ago. Nora appeared as a guest on the episode in question, while Terence participated as a judge on the show. Some said Terence touched Nora improperly in the viral video. 

Speaking about JDJ, the 10th season had a terrific line-up of contestants such as Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, Faisal Shaikh, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gunjan Sinha, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, and Zorawar Kalra

