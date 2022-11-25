BoycottJhalakFinale trends on Twitter after reports about Gunjan Sinha winning show emerge, Rubina Dilaik fans upset

Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is about to come to an end. According to reports, Gunjan Sinha has been declared the show's winner. Fans of Rubina Dilaik are not happy about this. Fans are unhappy because it appears that Rubina Dilaik has received 60% of the vote, which is a significant number. They have contended that Gunjan Sinha does not qualify because the show is about the journey of a non-dancer.

The disappointment is evidently very strong. Colors is very strongly related to Rubina Dilaik. She collaborated with them on the smash hit show Shakti. The actress has appeared on three of their most popular reality shows, including Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and currently Jhalak.

A few days ago, the actress posted a sweet video of herself and Abhinav celebrating a young girl's birthday on social media. Netizens have speculated after viewing the video whether Rubina and Abhinav had welcomed in a princess. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 competitor has since told TOI that they were actually celebrating the birthday of a close friend's daughter.