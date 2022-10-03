Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Sriti Jha enters dance reality show as wildcard contestant

Sriti Jha/Instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is back after five years on the Indian national television and the dance reality show is ranking higher on the TRP charts due to great performances from the contestants and the entertaining episodes judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi.

After the Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar quit Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 owing to health reasons, the Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha will enter the dance-based reality show as a wildcard contestant. Her promo was shared by Colors TV on their Instagram handle on Sunday, October 2 with the caption, "Wild card entry ke saath karne wali hai Sriti Jha apna Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa ka safar shuru!".

In the promo video, Sriti Jha, who made her acting debut in Disney India's musical teen drama Dhoom Machao Dhoom in 2007, can be seen in a beautiful saree dancing to the tune of Manike Mage Hithe remake, which has been featured in the upcoming comedy film Thank God.

Before the dancing reality show, Sriti was most recently seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 hosted by Rohit Shetty. The actress had been eliminated in the eighth week, but returned as a wildcard contestant there too in the tenth week but lost out to Faisal Shaikh in the elimination task and couldn't continue her journey.

Faisal Shaikh, who ended up as the first runner-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 losing out to choreographer Tushar Kalia in the finale task, is also participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 from the first episode itself, along with another KKK12 contestant Rubina Dilaik, who had also won Bigg Boss 14.



The Jamai Raja actress will join other popular contestants such as Amruta Khanvilkar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, and Shilpa Shinde among others, in the dance reality show hosted by Maniesh Paul.