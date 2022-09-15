Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik - know WHOPPING fees charged by celebs

From Faisal Shaikh to Nia Sharma, here's how much the celebs are being paid for the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.
The tenth season of the dance-based reality show, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 premiered on September 3 on Colors TV and is already storming the TRP charts. The show has made a comeback to national television after five years and is being judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit.
The ongoing season features famous television celebrities such as Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ali Asgar, Paras Kalnawat, and Niti Taylor among others. But do you know how much they are being paid to participate in the show? Here is the whopping fee being charged by these celebrities. (All images; Instagram)
1. Rubina Dilaik
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who is also being seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is being paid the amount of Rs 7 lakh per episode for the show, as per a report in India TV News.
2. Dheeraj Dhoopar
As per a report in India TV News, the Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who recently embraced fatherhood in August, is charging the whopping amount of Rs 2.5 lakh per episode.
3. Nia Sharma
The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress Nia Sharma, who is known for her sensuous and sexy dance videos, is reportedly being paid the huge sum of Rs 2.5 lakh per episode.
4. Faisal Shaikh
Social media star Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, who is also being seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is reportedly charging the whopping amount of Rs 10 lakh per episode.
5. Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde, who is known for playing Angoori Bhabhi in the sitcom Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! and Bigg Boss 11 winner, is charging Rs 5 lakh per episode, as per an India TV News report.
6. Ali Asgar
Famous for playing Daadi and Naani in Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, Ali Asgar is charging Rs 2 lakh per episode, as per an India TV News report.