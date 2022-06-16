Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha's sizzling photos burn up the internet

Take a look at the glamorous photos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Sriti Jha.
Popular television actress Sriti Jha became a household name after appearing as the leading lady in Kumkum Bhagya. She is currently in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for the twelfth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Today, let's take a look at some of her sizzling photos. (All images: Sriti Jha/Instagram)
1. Sriti Jha sizzles in shimmery dress
Sriti Jha, who performed the role of Pragya Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya for seven years from 2014 to 2021, looks hot and sexy in this shimmery red dress.
2. Sriti Jha dazzles in blue gown
Sriti Jha strikes a super confident pose taking her black slippers in her hands while she sits like a queen in a dazzling blue gown in this click.
3. Sriti Jha is all smiles as she enjoys her drink
Sriti, who made her acting debut in Disney India's musical teen drama Dhoom Machao Dhoom in 2007, is seen enjoying her drink at a party in this picture.
4. Sriti Jha looks bold and beautiful
Sriti, who has also appeared in shows such as Balika Vadhu and Jamai Raja, looks bold and beautiful in this photo seemingly clicked inside a bathroom.
5. Sriti Jha exudes boss lady vibes
Wearing a red power suit, the actress, who has won several awards for her terrific role opposite Shabir Ahluwalia in Kumkum Bhagya, is exuding boss lady vibes.
6. Sriti Jha with Rohit Shetty
Sriti Jha uploaded this photo with the filmmaker and host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rohit Shetty when the shoot of the stunt-based reality show began.