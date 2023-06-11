'In a state of shock': Rubina Dilaik shares health update after meeting with car accident, says 'ran for medical tests'

Credit: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

Television actress Rubina Dilaik, on Sunday, gave an update on her health after she met with a car accident. He husband Abhinav Shukla shared photos of the damaged cars and shared the news with her fans.

He shared that Rubina ‘is fine’ and was 'taking her for medical'. Abhinav tweeted, “Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in the car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action ! @RubiDilaik.”

Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests,everything is Good….

Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver , but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road Rules r for our own safety ! https://t.co/HFB2xpPZVy June 11, 2023

Rubina, on Monday, shared Abhinav’s tweet and wrote, “Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, everything is Good….Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver, but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road (folded hands emoji). Rules are for our own safety!”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Traffic Police also reacted to the tweet and wrote, "Report the incident to the nearest police station of the place where the incident took place." For the unversed, Dilaik and Shukla tied the knot with each other in 2018 in Shimla. They both participated together in Bigg Boss 14, which ran from October 2020 to February 2021. Abhinav was evicted in a surprising twist by the supporters, while Rubina went on to win the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show defeating Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, and Aly Goni in the Grand Finale.

