Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar share their baby boy's first photos and reveal his name; here's what it means

Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar with their baby boy/Instagram

Actress Gauahar Khan and music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar, who tied the knot in December 2020, were blessed with a baby boy on May 10. On Saturday, June 10, the couple revealed the name of their newborn son, Zehaan, while sharing his first photos on his first month anniversary.

Taking to their Instagram, the couple wrote, "Our ZEHAAN. Revealing our little one's name, ma sha Allah on his 1-month date since birth. Thank you all for ur love, seeking your continued blessings for him, and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan. He sends his love", and added a red heart and hands-folded emojis. As per FirstCry Parenting.com, the name Zehaan has several meanings including Brightness, Whiteness, Drought, Super Abundance, Prosperous, Rich and Wealthy, and Progressing.

In the adorable pictures, Gauahar and Zaid were seen dressed in black while their baby Zehaan wore a red and white Superman-themed outfit. The baby's face is not seen in the two photos. Several celebrities such as Raghu Ram, Ishitta Arun, Gautam Rode, Monica Bedi, and Sophie Choudry among others poured in their congratulations for the couple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gauahar Khan was most recently seen in the Netflix dating show IRL - In Real Love. She acted in three web series last year namely Bestseller, Shiksha Mandal, and Salt City. The actress has also featured in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, 14 Phere, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Ishaqzaade.

Talking about her television career, she won Bigg Boss 7 defeating Tanishaa Mukerji, Ajaz Khan, and Sangram Singh in the Grand Finale in 2013. Two years back in 2020, she came in Bigg Boss 14 as the Senior for eighteen days along with Hina Khan, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 11, and the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who won Bigg Boss 13.



READ | Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses who celebrated their first Mother's Day in 2023