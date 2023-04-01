Gauahar Khan hits out at Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber for their views on fasting during Ramadan: 'Only if they knew...'

Gauahar Khan slammed the Bieber couple for laughing over the fact that Muslims fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Gauahar Khan lashed out at the celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber for their comments on fasting during Ramadan. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of the Biebers in which they were seen laughing over the fact that Muslims fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

The original clip has been shared by an Instagram handle called Hijab Modern. The Baby singer can be heard saying in the video, "I gotta really think about that, I have never really done it. I think our bodies need nutrition to think properly." His wife-model added, "If you want fast off the TV, fast off your phone, I think I believe in that more, but fasting off food, it never really made sense to me or if you are fasting sweets or fasting sugar. We're totally like yeah, that's why you are stupid."

Gauahar, who is expecting her first child with her husband Zaid Darbar, slammed both of them as she reacted to their video and wrote, "Just proves how dumb they are. Only if they knew about the science behind it. And the health benefits from it! Get an education @Justinbieber and @haileybieber. Its okay to have an opinion btw! But be intelligent enough to put forth correctly."



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was seen in three web series last year namely Bestseller, Shiksha Mandal, and Salt City. She was also a part of the controversial show Tandav led by Saif Ali Khan in 2021. She has also featured in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, 14 Phere, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Ishaqzaade among others.



