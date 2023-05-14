Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023

From Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor, here are some new mothers in Bollywood who are celebrating their first Mother’s Day this year.

Mother’s Day is a one-of-a-kind occasion that recognises all mothers, who often go unnoticed for their contributions. It is a day to honour all mothers’ enormous and selfless contributions. Multiple Bollywood actresses have recently become mothers and have repeatedly demonstrated that they can accept and enjoy pregnancy while still pursuing professional careers.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day today, here are some new mothers in Bollywood who are celebrating their first Mother’s Day this year. (With inputs from ANI)