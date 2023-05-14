Search icon
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023

From Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor, here are some new mothers in Bollywood who are celebrating their first Mother’s Day this year.

  • DNA Web Team
  • May 14, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

Mother’s Day is a one-of-a-kind occasion that recognises all mothers, who often go unnoticed for their contributions. It is a day to honour all mothers’ enormous and selfless contributions. Multiple Bollywood actresses have recently become mothers and have repeatedly demonstrated that they can accept and enjoy pregnancy while still pursuing professional careers.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day today, here are some new mothers in Bollywood who are celebrating their first Mother’s Day this year. (With inputs from ANI)

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
The Brahmastra couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who married last year on April 14, became proud parents to their baby girl Raha in November 2022.

2. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child in August last year, a baby boy named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

3. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, in November last year, a baby girl named Devi Basu Singh Grover.

4. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal
Singham and Special 26-fame Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam became proud parents to their baby boy Neil Kitchlu in April last year.

5. Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan
Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is the newest mommy in B-town. Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar became parents to a baby boy on May 10.
 

