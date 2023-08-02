Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

Guns and Gulaabs will be streaming on Netflix from August 18. The series also features Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and TJ Bhanu.

On Wednesday, the makers of Guns and Gulaabs released the trailer of the comedy series starring Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah and Rajkummar Rao on Netflix. However, what caught attention is the late actor Satish Kaushik’s appearance.

The trailer looks super fun and family entertainer, it is perfect mix of comedy and thrill. Releasing the trailer, the makers wrote, “Get your paana, pistol, and roses ready! @rajanddk have created a genre-mashup unlike any before blending romance, comedy, pulp, action with lots of thrills and kills.”

Watch trailer:

Guns and Gulaabs will be streaming on Netflix from August 18. The series also features Adarsh Gourav and TJ Bhanu. According to the sources, Gulshan’s get-up is deeply inspired by Sanjay Dutt’s look in the 90s. An insider from the production says, “The series is set in the 90s and the Sanjay Dutt craze was at its peak during that time and many people started adapting that. The team thought about what better way to capture the 90s than that look. It was actually Gulshan who suggested this idea and was quite keen to carry that look too. He made it seem very natural.”

Guns and Gulaabs is a comedy crime thriller which is created and directed by Raj and DK. It is based on the 90s world of crime and violence. Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu in lead roles.

Fans reacted to the trailer, one of them wrote, “finally a top tier cast with top tier directors.” The second one said, “very excited to see Dalquer Salman pairing up Pooja Gor. Totally fresh & unbelievable Also excited to see Rajkumar, Gulshan & Kumar Gaurav in yet another spontaneous performance.”

The third one said, “This is marvelous and bombastic, 80's music combination with the tadka of amazing actors ... This is gonna be a blast from the past....” The fourth one said, “One of the best edited trailer on the internet excitement has been built, can't wait to watch the entire movie.” Another said, “Rajkumar Rao gives good vibes in the trailer and his comedy timing is perfect.”

The trailer of the Netflix series, Guns and Gulaabs screams it is based in the 90s. And if you had a glimpse of Gulshan Devaiah in it, with slightly long hair, he has a very uncanny resemblance to one of the top actors in Bollywood during that time.