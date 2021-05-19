'Friends: The Reunion': Lead cast reveal what their characters would be doing today

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer dished out during a recent interaction.

Only a few days are left for the much-awaited 'Friends: The Reunion' to stream on HBO Max. The star cast of the show 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer shot for the unscripted episode and reunited after 17 long years. Ahead of that, the six actors got together for interaction with People magazine's cover shoot.

When asked what would their character be doing today after 17 years, Jennifer who played Rachel Green stated, "I would like to have maybe started a clothing line of my own, and it's sort of a small franchise. Like a Nili Lotan. And I live in New York City on the Upper East Side."

While Courteney who played Monica Geller said, "I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them. Whether it's the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she'd be so annoying. She'd be at the head of the PTA or something."

On the other hand, Lisa who was seen as Phoebe Buffay on 'Friends' feels her character is "living in Connecticut with Mike and their kids, and she's in charge of the arts program for the school. And just ... the advocate for her kids because they're different like she was."

Whereas Perry who played Chandler Bing said, "Would be a wonderful father and a wonderful comedy writer." While LeBlanc who was seen as Joey Tribbiani revealed that his character would have opened a chain of sandwich shops.

Finally, David as Ross Geller his character said that "he would've invested in Joey's sandwich shop and lost a lot of his savings for his kids."