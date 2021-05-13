'The one where they get back together': Here's when 'Friends The Reunion' will start streaming

'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have come together for the much-awaited reunion. Titled 'Friends: The Reunion', the episode will start streaming on HBO Max from May 21, 2021. The whole cast shot for the episode on the sets of their show including the one where they shot the title track. Moreover, they will also be sitting on a 'Central Perk' sitting during the conversation.

In the video shared by the cast members, all six of them are seen walking together as they did in the old times. While sharing the video, Jennifer wrote, "It’s official! The #FriendsReunion premieres on May 27th on @HBOMax — could we BE any more excited?!"

While Lisa stated, "The one with us finally getting together. May 27th @hbomax #friendsreunion."

Matthew captioned his video as "We’re back! The #FriendsReunion premieres on May 27th on @HBOMax. What are you the most excited about?"

While LeBlanc shared, "So great to see you, everyone. #friendsreunion May27th @hbomax @_schwim_ @jenniferaniston @courteneycoxofficial @lisakudrow @mattyperry4."

David went on to write, "Finally! Had a blast with the cast and a solid nap with LeBlanc. The #friendsreunion premieres May 27th on @hbomax."

Meanwhile, in an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, David had spoken about the reunion shoot. He had said in March this year, "It's happening. Actually, in a little over a month, I'm heading out to LA. So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there's going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols."