Meet Gautam R Morarka who bought number plate for this price, he is from...

Dwarikesh Sugar, a leading sugar manufacturing company based in Uttar Pradesh, clinched the winning bid.

In the realm of automobile enthusiasts, the pursuit of unique and special numbers for their vehicles has reached new heights of competitiveness. The e-auction held in Delhi, aimed at securing single-digit registrations for new cars, saw an astonishing bid of Rs. 12.5 lakh for the prestigious 0001 number plate. The successful bidder was Dwarikesh Sugar, a prominent Uttar Pradesh-based sugar manufacturing company.

The winning bid is anticipated to be utilized by the managing director of Dwarikesh Sugar, Gautam R Morarka, for his luxury vehicle. Morarka, a seasoned figure in the sugar industry with over two decades of experience, is not a stranger to accolades. As the Founder-promoter of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd., Morarka's professional journey has been marked by notable achievements.

A Commerce Graduate and ICWA inter, Morarka's contributions to the industry have earned him several prestigious awards, including the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Management, the revered Bhamasha Award, the Indira Gandhi Sadbhavna Award, and the Swami Krishnanand Saraswati Purashkar.

Despite facing health challenges in the past, Morarka's dedication to his profession remained steadfast. After stepping down from his role as Managing Director due to medical reasons in April 2018, he continued to provide guidance to the company as a Mentor until December 2018. Following his recovery, Morarka was reinstated as a Whole Time Director, assuming the position of Executive Chairman on the Board effective from January 2019.