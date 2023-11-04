Headlines

Elvish Yadav appears on Bigg Boss 17, talks social media negativity, getting trolled; Salman Khan advises him to...

In the Shukravaar Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav and third runner-up, Manisha Rani graced the show and interacted with the host Salman Khan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 06:07 AM IST

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17's third Weekend Ka Vaar, and he was accompanied by Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, and third runner-up, Manisha Rani. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestants appeared on Shukravaar Ka Vaar, and they recalled their fond memories of the reality show. 

Elvish even spoke about the social media negativity he faced after winning the show, and why he went on record to say that he's ready to give up his trophy. Recalling his trolling phase after BB OTT 2, Elivsh said, "Thodi online negativity phel rahi thi. Kisi ne mere pe memes banvaye aur negative PR kara di. Toh uske chakkar mein mujhe yeh tha ki agar trophy ki wajah se ho raha hai, toh mere se trophy le lo, but negativity mat phailao (Someone did my negative PR, made memes on me, and when the negativity started spreading, I thought about giving up my trophy to stop it)."

Salman Khan quickly shared his views about dealing with negativity and trolls. He said, "Ek aadmi mukaam par pauchta hai toh jealousy aur aisi cheezein hoti hai. Par inn sab cheezon ki parwah mat karo (When you become successful, there will be people who will be jealous of you. But you should not care about them)."

Here's the video

In the same episode, Salman slammed Isha Malviya for her confused relationship with Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. Salman advised Isha not to be sympathetic towards Abhishek, as he doesn't need it, and asked her to remain firm on her stand. 

About Elvish Yadav's latest controversy

On Friday morning, the news agency ANI Uttar Pradesh tweeted, “FIR registered at Noida Sector 49 Police Station against six people, including YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav, for making available snake venom at rave parties.” The tweet did not name Elvish’s co-accused but added, “They used to collect a hefty sum of money for supplying the venom at parties. Nine snakes also rescued in a raid.”

Later in the same day, Elvish reacted to allegations of supplying snake venom to rave parties and called it fake. He posted a video in which he can be heard saying that he is ready to cooperate with UP Police and will take full responsibility if found guilty.

