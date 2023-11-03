Headlines

Elvish Yadav breaks silence on allegations of supplying snake venom to rave parties, shares message for UP Police

Elvish Yadav called allegations against of supplying snake venom to rave parties 'fake'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

YouTuber Elvish Yadav has reacted to allegations of supplying snake venom to rave parties and called it fake. He posted a video in which he can be heard saying that he is ready to cooperate with UP Police and will take full responsibility if found guilty. 

He said, "I saw reports of my arrest but all these accusations are absolutely baseless and false. I am ready to co-operate with Uttar Pradesh Police and I would like to inform the police officials and UP CM Shri Yogi Adityanath that I will take full responsibility if found guilty."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said, "He should be arrested immediately. This is a grade-I crime - that means seven years in jail...PFA laid a trap and caught these people. He uses endangered species of snakes in his videos. Later we got to know that he sells snake venom in Noida and Gurugram...."

On Friday morning, the news agency ANI Uttar Pradesh tweeted, “FIR registered at Noida Sector 49 Police Station against six people, including YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav, for making available snake venom at rave parties.” The tweet did not name Elvish’s co-accused but added, “They used to collect a hefty sum of money for supplying the venom at parties. Nine snakes also rescued in a raid.”

An Alt News report highlighted some other details about the case. Journalist and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair from Alt News reported that the five associated of Elvish named in the case are Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan, and Ravinath have been arrested by Noida Police. “According to the FIR, 20 ml of Snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes were found from them ( 5 cobra, 1 python, 1 two-headed snake, 1 Rat Snake). According to FIR copy it is alleged that they use snakes and Snake venom during Rave parties,” Zubair tweeted. Reports also stated that the ase was followed up by BJP MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi’s NGO.

 

 

