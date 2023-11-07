'Thoda apne pati ki izzat karle': Netizens slam Aishwarya Sharma for 'disrespecting' husband Neil Bhatt during fight

Aishwarya Sharma pushed Neil Bhatt when he was trying to calm her when he was fighting with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

In the latest episode of Colors' Bigg Boss 17, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got involved in an ugly spat. This happened not once, but twice or thrice in the same episode. The actress lost her cool and started shouting at her husband, she even pushed him.

Aishwarya pushed Neil when he was trying to calm her when he was fighting with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. It all started during the ration task when the actress started telling Neil that he was lost and didn't know what he was doing. Their argument turned into a fight. Later, both of them were seen shouting at each other.

After some time, the couple got into an ugly spat with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande during the nomination task. Aishwarya lost her cool again and called Ankita chudail. Take a look at netizens' reaction:

One of the social media users wrote, "I used to think #AishwaryaSharma < #NeilBhatt actually both are made for each other. extremely crass people. guycharges towards a woman & woman calls other woman chudail. Apas ki fight ho ya kisi aur se dono actually chudail lagte hain."

#AishwaryaSharma yeh kya behaviour hai yaar apni husband ke sath, yaar yeh tou sach mein Joru ka Ghulam hai beta beta bas aise hi karte rehna phir kisi din kat bhi jayega bete ka.#MunawarFaruqui #MunawarKiJanta #MKJW #BigBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/r75McE66OS — ALI (@buzar_moosvi) November 7, 2023



crass people. guy charges towards a woman & woman calls other woman chudail. Apas ki fight ho ya kisi aur se dono actually chudail lagte hain. #AnkitaLokhande #VickyJain #BiggBoss17 — Himjim (@HimJim37) November 7, 2023



Being childish is ok but not all the time specially her habit of doing mimicry during arguments is just ridiculous idk how neil is tolerating all this sh¡t waqai mai pyaar andha hota hai he's not realizing that she's disrespecting him on national television !!#AishwaryaSharma pic.twitter.com/AZ4jYJ3VJi — (@gwqow) November 7, 2023

Another said, "Thodi apne Pati ki Izzat rakhle #AishwaryaSharma National television par...." Meanwhile, Manasvi Mamgai who entered the show last week as a wildcard has been evicted this week due to lack of public votes. Now, the nomination task for this week will take place on Monday and it will be interesting to see who is going to get nominated amongst the remaining contestants.

