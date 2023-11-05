Headlines

India's highest-paid content creator's first salary was Rs 5000, now worth Rs 100 crore, lost both his parents when...

Bigg Boss 17: This move of Munawar Faruqui leaves Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma furious, fans say 'finally game ab...'

'Kaddu jaisi shakal leke...': Richa Chadha gives befitting reply to trolls criticising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli reunites with AB de Villiers on 35th Birthday, watch viral video

Bigg Boss 17: This move of Munawar Faruqui leaves Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma furious, fans say 'finally game ab...'

Munawar Faruqui leaves Aishwarya Sharma, Vicky Jain, and Abhishek Kumar furious in Bigg Boss 17.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

After impressing the fans and winning the first season of Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui is now participating in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 17. The recent promo of the show shows contestants from dil room charging at Munawar Faruqui and him handling it alone. Fans are excited about the episode. 

In the promo, Munawar can be seen talking to the camera and telling the camera that he has confiscated the coffee that was stolen by the people of dil room and later he goes on to announce it in the house which leaves Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar and Aishwarya Sharma furious. Vicky and Abhishek can be seen charging at Munawar for confiscating the coffee while Aishwarya is seen shouting at him to return the coffee. Munawar on the other hand can be seen taking it lightly and dancing while refusing to give the coffee back. 

The Promo has left netizens excited for the episode and some also praised Munawar in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Finally game shuru hua.” Another wrote, “Munna bhai rocks.” Another wrote, “Razzak Bhai mode on.” Another comment read, “Munna on fire.” 

Recently in the Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan bashed Isha Malviya over her confused relationship with Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar. Now, on Today, according to the new promo, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan will be seen roasting Isha over Samarth and Abhishek. 

Bigg Boss 17 Eviction

Soniya Bansal became the first contestant to exit Salman Khan’s show and now, Manasvi Mamgai who recently entered the show as a wildcard has been evicted from the show after getting low votes from the audience. 

About Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan is back to host the new season of the popular reality show. However, this season, instead of Saturdays and Sundays, Salman Khan will be hosting the show on Fridays and Saturdays and his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan will be roasting the contestants on Sundays.

