Debina Bonnerjee pens emotional poem for her second daughter, writes 'you're not my first..'

Actor Debina Bonnerjee, on Wednesday, penned an emotional poem for her newly born daughter. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture, which she captioned, "TO MY SECOND CHILD,You’re not my first, that much is true. I loved another before loving you. I’m a different mother this time around. More calm and confident I’ve found. Since you came, there’s a new dimension. Two children now want my attention. I was so excited first time around. This time I want to slow things down. Your firsts will all be lasts for me. Last crawl and last to ride my knee. You were not my firstborn this is true, But the last child I will have is you. You’re the last lullaby I’ll ever sing. And lasts are a special kind of thing.@mmarobinsonuk. "

In the picture, Debina could be seen looking at her second daughter, while her face is covered with pink heart emoticon.Soon after Debina shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons."Awwwwww this is so beautiful. Congratulations!," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "So beautifully written. Congratulations. Blessings to both your babies."

"Congratulations debina dii God bless you and lost of love," another fan commented.On November 11, actors and couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second child, a baby girl.Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet shared the news with a special post which he captioned, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love.

"Gurmeet and Debina welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Lianna, in April this year and announced Debina`s second pregnancy just four months after they welcomed her.

Debina and Gurmeet, who starred together in the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita, tied the knot a day on February 15, 2011. And in April this year, the two announced that they’re blessed with Lianna.