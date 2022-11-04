Search icon
Bipasha Basu, Debina Bonnerjee set fashion goals with maternity photoshoots, leave netizens divided

The trend of maternity photoshoots is getting popular in Bollywood, but netizens aren't in-sync with the new trend

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

Debina Bonnerjee- Bipasha Basu

Maternity photoshoots are becoming the new trend among Bollywood and Television actors. After Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Debina Bonnerjee decided to create a special memory for this phase of their life. Both Bengali beauties took the internet down by embracing motherhood while looking stunning in their photoshoots. 

On Friday, Bipasha shared a new photo from the photoshoot, and it stunned her followers. Bipasha shared the photo on her Instagram, and describe the moment by stating, "Love yourself at all times. Love the body you live in #mamatobe #mypregnancyjourney #loveyourself #staybodypositive #healthiswealth #embraceyourself." 

Later, Gurmeet Choudhary's wife Debina Bonnerjee shared a BTS clip from her maternity photoshoot. The Ramayan actress conducted the photoshoot before Basu, but she shared the making video on the same day. Bonnerjee believes in "Capturing the miracles." 

While Bipasha got a positive response to her post. Debina got flacked by netizens, and they were furious over the western trend 
 

