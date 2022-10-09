Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu gets brutally trolled for wearing heels in pregnancy, netizens say 'kam se kam...'

Bipasha Basu

In the age of social media, actors are constantly under the radar of the audience. Whatever they do, whatever they speak, they are instantly judged, scrutinised, or even panned by the netizens. Earlier, Alia Bhatt was criticised by the digital audience, after she was spotted wearing heels during pregnancy. Recently, Bipasha Basu had to face similar criticism for stepping out in long heels.

On Saturday, Bipasha was spotted in Bandra. The Bong beauty was looking elegant in orange long-dress. The Raaz actress even posed with her little fan and media. However, she made her appearance wearing high heels, and that's where netizens lost their cool.

Let's watch the video first

As soon as the video of surfaced, eagle-eyed users pointed out Basu's long heels and panned her for that. A user wrote, "Yeah log pragnancy mai bhi hill kese carry krlete hai." The second user wrote, "Why she use hills in this time." The third user said, "Kamse kam pregnancy mein to heels pehnana avoid karo." A netizen wrote, "Heels? During pregnancy should be avoided." Another netizen wrote, "Pregnancy me heels nhi phnte mam." One of the netizens wrote, "Inka doctor aur humara doctor ke education alag hoti ha kya hum logo ma shuru sa he heel ban ho jate ha."

On August 16, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced that they are expecting their first child as the couple shared beautiful photos from their maternity shoot. And now, on Monday, September 5, the Hate Story 3 actor dropped a mushy post with her wife in which the couple can be seen sharing a tight hug.

Along with the adorable picture, he wrote, "All mine!!! #monkeylove." The Ajnabee actress was seen dressed in a black sheer dress while her husband was seen wearing a cream-coloured printed oversized shirt in the photo. The former also took to the comments section and wrote, "Cutie pie", and added a red heart emoji.