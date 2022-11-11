Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary become proud parents to their second baby girl

File photo

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have become parents to their second baby, a baby girl. The two announced the news on their Instagram page and wrote about how happy they are.

Check out the post here:

The couple wrote on Instagram, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due.

Keep blessing and showering your continued love.

Best wishes poured in as soon as Gurmeet posted the news on social media. Sonu Sood congratulated the couple in the comments section.

In August, Debina and Gurmeet made the pregnancy public. The couple's first kid, a daughter named Lianna, was born earlier this year in April. On Instagram, the pair revealed her second pregnancy. She wrote, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee.”

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Gurmeet had said, “We are blessed that we are going to be parents again because my elder brother too is just eleven months older than me. Hum bhi ekdum back to back hi aaye the (We are also born one after the other). And I always felt that my brother is my friend. So since Debina and I are always busy with work and shoot, Lianna should have a brother or a friend while growing up. So this was the right time. Hum do humare do hone chahiye, main hamesha believe karta hun. I really love kids.”